Is the Cancer Diagnostics Industry on the Verge of Breakthrough Innovations?

Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Cancer Diagnostics Industry was estimated at USD 45.66 billion in 2022 and is expanding at significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s cancer diagnostics industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The key driving factors include the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, evolving screening technology, and various programs that promote routine check up and screening. According to the data published by the WHO, in 2012, over 270,000 women died due to cervical cancer, majority of which were from the developing countries. It is one of the most common cancer type diagnosed in women. Some of the etiological factors are multiple sex partners, and changing lifestyle, such as drinking & smoking and increased stress levels.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and increasing number of awareness programs are further expected to promote the market growth in coming few years. The National Cervical Cancer Coalition, WHO, CDC, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, are working towards promoting the necessity for early screening of cervical cancer amongst mid aged women.

There is an increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic procedures that facilitate the early intervention of the disease. The industry players are focused on developing innovative technological solutions for accurate and efficient results. Advancement in screening techniques, such as use of biomarkers, is gaining importance. The upsurge in technological developments is anticipated to further drive industry growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.24% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is largely attributable to the increasing geriatric population exposed to the risk of breast cancer and early detection coupled with increasing awareness about breast cancer.

The introduction of 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography, supports market growth. This advanced technology can detect 40.0% more cancers than 2D mammograms and reduce patient recalls. Rapid technological advancements are a major factor expected to drive the market over the coming years.

Companies are adopting strategies that allow them to use their resources to aid in the development of new products, as well as enhance their supply chain. In November 2019, Exact Sciences Corporation announced the acquisition of Genomic Health, which was expected to help enhance the company’s market position and offerings by acquiring its product portfolio. In January 2021, Hologic Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics for approximately US$ 230 million. Biotheranostics is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics provider for breast and metastatic cancers.

Go through the table of content of Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Cancer Diagnostics industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter