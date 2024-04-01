Disposable Endoscopes Market Gears Up for Explosive Growth at 17.7% CAGR, Reaching $6.8 Billion by 2033

The global disposable endoscopes market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2033, and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2023. Forecasts indicate that by 2033, the worldwide market would be valued at US$ 6.8 billion.

The growing issue of surgical site infections around the world is starting to have an easy fix in the form of disposable endoscopes. The worldwide market could be driven by the availability of different medical equipment like laryngoscopes, proctoscopes, hysteroscopes, esophagogoscopes, bronchoscopes, and cystoscopes.

Combating Hospital Infections: Disposable Endoscopes Offer a Safe and Effective Solution

The global disposable endoscopes market is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by a critical need for safer surgical practices. Disposable endoscopes are revolutionizing endoscopy by reducing the risk of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) associated with reusable endoscopes.

Multiple Factors Propelling Market Growth:

Several factors are contributing to the significant rise of the disposable endoscopes market:

Enhanced Patient Safety: Disposable endoscopes eliminate the risk of cross-contamination often associated with reprocessed reusable endoscopes, leading to improved patient safety outcomes.

Minimally Invasive Advantage: The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer faster recovery times and reduced patient discomfort, is driving the demand for disposable endoscopes specifically designed for these procedures.

Chronic Disease Diagnosis: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and respiratory illnesses is fueling the use of endoscopes for diagnosis and treatment, creating a larger market for disposable options.

Key Takeaways:

The global disposable endoscopes market is estimated to reach US$6.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a significant rise from US$1.3 billion in 2023.

This growth is projected at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% throughout the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are key drivers for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented, with several competitors in the disposable endoscope production sphere. To meet the rising consumer demand and expand their customer base, these companies are implementing various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches.

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2022, Ambu Inc. received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Ambu aScope 5 Broncho fifth-generation sterile bronchoscopes.

In May 2021, the PENTAX Medical ONE Pulmo, a brand-new single-use bronchoscope from PENTAX Medical Europe, bagged the CE mark. This ground-breaking product offers pulmonary treatment of the utmost quality. It is a disposable bronchoscope with enhanced suction power and high-resolution images.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ambu A/S

EndoLook

Medtronic Plc

HOYA Corporation

Flexicare Medical Limited

Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Bronchoscopes

Cystoscopes

Duodenoscopes

Esophagoscopes

Hysteroscopes

Laryngoscopes

Proctoscopes

Ureteroscopes

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Center

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

