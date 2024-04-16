What are the Key Drivers Impacting the Interior Construction Materials Industry?

Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book – Flooring, Insulation, Ceiling Tiles, Windows and Doors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Interior Construction Materials Industry generated over USD 578.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.8% from 2023 to 2030

Grand View Research’s interior construction materials sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global flooring market size is expected to reach USD 398.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to rising construction activities like the construction of new hospitals, residential spaces, office spaces, malls, and hotels to cater to the demand of the growing global population.

The global flooring industry is growing owing to fast-paced economical and industrial development along with the growing population. In addition, the growing service sector and development of industrial clusters in emerging economies such as India are further expected to bolster the demand for flooring materials in commercial and industrial applications. Moreover, the robust industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa have resulted in high pace construction activities, triggering the growth of the flooring market.

The construction industry in the Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow on account of the increasing per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expanding population. The expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors on account of sustainable economic growth in the region is expected to boost construction activities, thereby, driving the flooring market over the forecast period.

The rising awareness regarding the use of eco-friendly building materials is estimated to propel the green retrofit or renovation activities of existing constructions in developed economies from North America and Europe. In addition, the increasing adoption of recyclable and reusable technologies by major players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book – Flooring, Insulation, Ceiling Tiles, Windows and Doors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Ceiling Tiles Market Growth & Trends

The global ceiling tiles market size is expected to reach USD 14.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising commercial construction activities like the construction of new hospitals, office spaces, hotels, and malls. Ceiling tiles are majorly used for aesthetics and to provide acoustic and thermal insulation to buildings. The raw materials utilized for making ceiling tiles like mineral wool, metal, cork, and gypsum have great noise-absorbing capability, less weight, and are much more eco-friendly as compared to conventional materials used for construction.

There is an increase in demand for decorative and acoustic interiors in office spaces, hotels, and hospitals. This has resulted in the demand for advanced design and printing technologies. Innovation for aesthetic enhancement of non-residential buildings is anticipated to open new opportunities for growth in terms of improving the energy efficiency of buildings, along with high acoustic insulation levels. The prominent companies use various distribution channels like third-party agreements, wholesale selling, online portals, and direct supply. Most of the major industry players collaborate with distributors in various countries having large market potential, for the geographic portfolio expansion and to acquire a larger customer base.

Go through the table of content of Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Interior Construction Materials Industry are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

AWI Licensing LLC

Tarkett, S.A.

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter