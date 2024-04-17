Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Transportation Composites to Meet Emission Targets and Improve Sustainability

According to the study, consistent innovation and research into technologies that help meet legislated emission targets are becoming the elixir for manufacturers of transportation composites. Moreover, as customers become more environmentally conscious, reuse and recycling are gaining traction – a development that augurs well for transportation composite manufacturers.

Transportation composites’ compatibility with the broader objectives of the automotive industry, notably sustainability and weight reduction, will drive sustained adoption, according to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI).

In a bid to fulfill emissions targets and improve the sustainability of future automobiles, mass reduction of automobiles (lightweight) is increasingly emerging as a major challenge for automotive manufacturers. Lightweight vehicles help achieve improved fuel efficiency as well as offer better braking, acceleration, and handling.

As these trends propelling the current surge will sustain, transportation composite manufacturers are focusing on distinctive capabilities and continue to explore opportunities to better serve customers and make material progress.

Transportation Composites Market Size Study

Demand for lightweight components to drive market growth

Glass fiber transportation composites remain preferable owing to their superior properties such as high strength and durability

Thermosetting composites stay in demand through 2030, given the umpteen strength that makes them ideal for high-temperature conditions

Market players continue to reap substantial gains from Asia Pacific (APAC) over the following decade

“Over 100 models in the automotive industry currently leverage carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CRFP) for OEM components. The OEMs are banking on transportation composites to curb vehicle emissions, decrease vehicle weight, and thus, enhance fuel efficacy,” says an analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on the Transportation Composites Market

The transportation composites market is heavily dependent on automotive production and sales across the world. Sudden shutdowns of manufacturing units in China and its ripple effect, resulting in large-scale havoc among global automotive manufacturers, have been felt subsequently in the US, Europe, South America, and India.

Moreover, the majority of prominent global automakers import 30-60% of their components from China such as sub-assemblies, and modules. As several automotive OEMs and distributors have offshored their production activities to low-cost regions, they are currently scrambling to set up shorter or localized regional supply chains.

Moving ahead, nationwide lockdowns in worst-affected countries have impacted the transportation composites market on multiple fronts including, financially drained SMEs, disturbed supply chains, and dampened sales in Q1 of 2020. Moreover, the effects have spilled over into Q2, with incomplete order deliveries due to ongoing production downturns.

Transportation Composites Market – Competitive Intelligence

The global transportation composites market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of leading players exhibiting expertise in advanced manufacturing techniques. In a bid to sustain their revenue pool in the global marketplace over the long run, market players are focusing on conspicuous investments in innovation and diversification.

Toray Industries develops carbon fiber transportation composites derived from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). These composites, in various forms, are used in automotive and several other use cases

Solvay S.A. produces an entire range of thermoplastic transportation composites – Evolite™ – for demanding applications. These products contain polyphthalamide (PPA) and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)

Want To Know More About the Transportation Composites Market?

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global transportation composites market report offers comprehensive insights into the market demand trends and analysis of opportunities over the forecast period, 2020-2030.

The report examines the transportation composites market through five different segments – material type, resin, application, vehicle type, and region. The transportation composites market report also provides an extensive assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the manufacturing of transportation composites and product adoption across several end-use industries.

Key Segment

Material Type

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Carbon Fiber Composite

Aramid Fiber

Resin

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application

Interior

Exterior

Underbody

Chassis

Powertrain

Engine Components

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

