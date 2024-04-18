Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chemical Logistic Market to Reach $344.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chemical logistic market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, oil & gas, specialty chemical, and food markets. The global chemical logistic market is expected to reach an estimated $344.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for the distribution and handling of hazardous chemicals and increasing need for chemical transportation services.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in chemical logistic market to 2030 by mode of transportation (roadways, railways, airways, waterways, and pipelines), services (transportation & distribution, storage & warehousing, customs & security, green logistics, consulting & management services, and others), end use industry (chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, oil & gas, specialty chemicals, food, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, roadway, railway, airway, waterway, and pipeline are the major segments of chemical logistic market by mode of transportation. Lucintel forecasts that airway is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, food is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

A&R Logistics, Agility, BASF, BDP International, BDtrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker, Deutsche Post, Rhenus Logistics, and Ryder System are the major suppliers in the chemical logistic market.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

