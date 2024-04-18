Lucintel Forecasts the Global Roadside Assistance Market to Reach $35.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global roadside assistance market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle markets. The global roadside assistance market is expected to reach an estimated $35.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of car owners, rise in the complexity of vehicle technology, and increase in convenience & safety among automobiles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in roadside assistance market to 2030 by service (towing, tire replacement, fuel delivery, jump start/pull start, lockout/ replacement key service, winch, and others), provider (original equipment manufacturer, motor insurance, independent service provider, and others), vehicle (commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, towing, tire replacement, fuel delivery, jump start/pull start, lockout/ replacement key service, and winch are the major segments of roadside assistance market by service. Lucintel forecasts that towing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger vehicle will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on roadside assistance market

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in population’s disposable income and existence of significant players in the region.

ARC Europe, Allstate Insurance Company, Allianz, Agero, Viking Assistance Group, Falck, AutoVantage, SOS International, Paragon Motor Club, and Roadside Transportation are the major suppliers in the roadside assistance market.

