FMI Reveals Global Oil & Gas Fittings Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,675.4 Million Valuation by 2029, Riding a Steady CAGR of 3.4%

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading provider of market research and consulting services, forecasts a steady growth trajectory for the global oil & gas fittings market. The report projects a valuation of US$ 1,675.4 million by 2029, driven by a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022.

FMI’s comprehensive analysis delves into the market’s dynamic evolution, supported by meticulous half-yearly comparisons. A significant factor propelling this robust growth is the surge in tender and contract awards for pipeline projects, particularly in emerging economies. This rising demand coincides with the proliferation of new pipelines linking countries across China, India, the Middle East, and the ASEAN region. These strategic infrastructure initiatives play a critical role in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating the efficient transportation of oil and gas resources. Consequently, the demand for diverse oil and gas fittings is expected to rise steadily in the coming years.

The global oil and gas fittings market is set to receive a significant boost from the expansion of transcontinental pipelines, paralleled by the increasing consumption linked with GDP growth. This trend will lead to a surge in sales, driven by the growing opportunities in India for the procurement and bidding of new and replacement oil and gas fittings.

However, existing manufacturers are encountering a challenge posed by energy suppliers who are vertically integrating into the production of oil and gas fittings. This integration enables them to offer similar products at lower costs, resulting in intense competitive pressures within local markets and reduced profitability throughout the value chain. Such a practice adoption is detrimental to the overall market growth.

East Asia Region Projected to Witness Bolstering Growth:

The East Asia region is poised for robust growth in the global oil and gas fittings market. While North America is expected to maintain a significant market share due to upcoming installation projects for oil and gas fittings, the East Asia market, particularly led by China, is projected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

China’s prominence in this growth can be attributed to its rapid increase in onshore drilling endeavors and the proliferation of oil and gas pipeline projects. Furthermore, Africa emerges as a promising avenue for oil and gas fittings manufacturers to secure new contracts and ventures throughout the forecast timeframe.

The growth of the oil and gas fittings market is not only influenced by regional dynamics but also by macroeconomic factors such as crude oil and natural gas production and consumption. Key countries’ oil and gas production data, the rise in new oil and gas pipeline projects, and contracts related to pipes, valves, and fittings (PVC) also contribute to the positive trajectory of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Over the past few years, an increment in the number of acquisitions and expansion activities has been witnessed in the Oil and Gas Fittings market. Several key players are focusing on improving the product performance parameters for various applications. The emergence of various manufacturers had also been witnessed in global businesses, especially in India, the USA, and China.

Key Players:

Anvil International

AVK UK Ltd

B.O.P Products LLC.

Bonney Forge Corporation

FitTech Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Gelbach UK Ltd

Grupo Cuñado

Guezco Manufacturing Inc.

Hy-Lok USA, Inc.

ICARUS SA

JVS Engineers, among others.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Tees Studded Tees Flow Tees

Flanges Blind/Test Companion Weld Neck

Adapters Bottom Hole Test Adaptors Double Studded Adapters

Male Pins

Studded Crosses

By Working Pressure:

Less than 1000 psi

1000 – 2000 psi

2000 – 3000 psi

3000 – 4000 psi

4000 – 5000 psi

Above 5000 psi

By Operation:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Material Type:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Fiberglass

Composite

Others

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

