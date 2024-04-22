Bako Ambianda Launches The Bako Zone Podcast

ACCRA, Ghana, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bako Ambianda is thrilled to announce the launch of The Bako Zone Podcast to provide valuable insights into the world of personal and professional development.

Hosted by Bako Ambianda, a New York Times bestselling author, self-made entrepreneur and international development expert, the show aims to investigate and analyse the most useful topics with the most sought-after guests. Bako Ambianda will interact with individuals in different industries to brings you the tools you need to succeed in the 21st Century. This podcast offers practical advice, expert interviews, and actionable discussions.

Plenty of you want true freedom, prefer entrepreneurship to 9-to-5 and are hungry for a mentor who gives you the raw and real deal. This show brings you success tips, open conversations, and insights to succeed in any economic climate allowing viewers to stay informed and make informed decisions about money, marriage, finance, creating wealth, and much more.

If you’re looking to thrive in uncertain times, achieve unprecedented goals, and improve the most meaningful aspects of your life, then The Bako Zone Podcast is the show for you. Join us as we discuss useful topics, one episode at a time.

About Bako Ambianda

Bako Ambianda is the author of seven acclaimed personal development books, sixteen business programs, and is the CEO of seven privately held companies. Forbes Africa named him one of the top young business giants in Africa. Bako founded a diversified holding firm, Labacorp Group with only 850 USD in 2012 and

built the company into a dynamic conglomerate with activities in solar energy, electric vehicles, fintech, affordable housing, aquaculture, hospitality, media, events, and plastic recycling spanning five countries. Today, he is an international development expert, a self-made serial entrepreneur, a pan-African investor, a global speaker, a philanthropist, a media personality, and a bestselling author. [www.bakoambianda.com]

The Bako Zone Podcast

Filmed at Bako Studios, a Multi-Purpose Creative Workspace, and Distributed by Bako Productions, a Film & TV Production.www.bakostudios.com |P: 0537533374