Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR and reach a US$ 6.2 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry is projected for a remarkable surge, with revenues expected to reach a staggering US$6.2 billion by 2033. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% anticipated from 2023 to 2033. In-depth industry analysis reveals a dynamic market brimming with substantial growth opportunities.

Recent projections highlight a particularly rapid annual expansion of approximately 13% through 2029. This significant growth is fueled by substantial investments in healthcare facilities and infrastructure development across the globe. These advancements are fundamentally reshaping the landscape of patient engagement and experience. The unwavering commitment to creating state-of-the-art healthcare environments is emerging as a key driver, catalyzing a revolutionary transformation within the healthcare sector.

“With global investments in the healthcare industry increasing at a rapid pace, clinical alarm management is likely to witness high demand to improve workflow, lower noise levels, and enhance patient care. In addition, solution providers are preparing to expand their portfolios and combine their services with advanced technologies such as Big Data Analytics to gain a distinct competitive edge,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry Study

The adoption of clinical decision support tools and clinical alarm reporting software continues to broaden in both developing and developed countries.

Clinical alarm reporting software helps in identifying nonactionable alarms that could be fully adjusted or removed, contributing to an 80% reduction in ventilator alarms.

Clinical alarm management solutions – central monitoring systems in particular have been garnering significant traction, as they provide actionable intelligence to respond to alarm conditions with appropriate patient care or device management.

FMI reports that demand for clinical alarm management in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is likely to increase at the CAGR of ~14% and ~11% respectively, during the forecast period.

As compared to developing regions, the sales of clinical alarm management solutions are anticipated to be higher in countries of North America and Western Europe.

Key Players Eyeing Greater Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Leading players in the Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry are constantly focusing on expanding their business across Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries such as China and India, is likely to help attract different clinical alarm management solution providers to continue their businesses in these countries. Further, with a wealth of innovation on the horizon, clinical alarm management market players are set to release advanced solutions and services for the end users.

Zebra Technologies offers alarm management solutions, which can deliver more than patient event notifications and secure text messaging.

The incorporation of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector along with the rising adoption of big data analytics has been leading to a paradigm shift in patient care delivery. The rapid inclination toward value-based healthcare is likely to remain instrumental to the growth of the Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry in the years ahead.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry

In its new offering, Future Market Insights puts forward an unbiased analysis of the Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry, providing historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2023-2033. The study provides key insights into the clinical alarm management market based on components (solutions and services) and end users (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term and palliative care centers, home care, and other end users) across seven major regions.

Global Clinical Alarm Management Industry: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Clinical Decision Support Tool

Central Monitoring System

Mobility Solution

Clinical Alarm Reporting Software

Alarm Auditing Software

Service

Consulting

Implementation and Integration

Monitoring and Analytics

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Long-term and Palliative Care Centres

Home Care

Others

