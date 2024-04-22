Lucintel Forecasts the Global Microtome Market to Reach $235.1 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microtome market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital laboratory and clinical laboratory markets. The global microtome market is expected to reach an estimated $235.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of cancer and rising need for digital pathology services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in microtome market to 2030 by product type (microtome instrument and microtome accessories), technology (manual microtomes, semi-automated microtomes, and fully automated microtomes), application (disease diagnosis and medical research), end use (hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, disease diagnosis and medical research are the major segments of microtome market by application. Lucintel forecasts that disease diagnosis is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital laboratory will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Danaher, PHC Holdings, Cardinal Health, Boeckeler Instruments, SM Scientific Instruments, Bright Instruments, Sakura Finetek, Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment, Ted Pella, and Medimeas are the major suppliers in the microtome market.

