Exploring the Impact of Consumer Behavior on the Smart Bathroom Industry

Smart Bathroom Showers Market Insights

The global Smart Bathroom Showers Market size was valued at USD 1,125.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing penetration of smart bathroom products in developing as well as developed countries across the globe is augmenting the demand for the smart shower.

The growing penetration of smart homes in developing and developed countries across the globe is driving the demand for smart technology products like a smart shower. According to the CE Pro Smart Home Deep Dive Study, in 2019, 61% of integrators and manufacturers believed their smart home installation business would grow that year. In addition, increasing home improvement projects and bathroom renovations, particularly in western countries, are paving the way for different smart bathroom products such as smart showers for the residential as well as commercial sectors.

Manufacturers in the industry are including a variety of combinations pertaining to material, technology, and designs in their portfolios, as well as focusing on developing innovative smart showers. This, in turn, is upping the adoption of products with advanced technologies, resulting in the introduction of smart concepts catering to consumer needs. For instance, in February 2021, Moen Incorporated highlighted the touchless technology, spa-like shower, and many other innovations at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2021. Some of the product innovations the company highlighted were U by Moen Smart Faucet; NEW! Cia Bathroom Faucet with MotionSense Wave; Moen Aromatherapy Shower with INLY; and Nebia by Moen Spa Shower.

Smart Toilet Market Insights

The global Smart Toilet Market size to be valued at USD 2,664.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising need for convenient sanitary hygiene products among the consumers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth in the coming years. These products are available in a ceramic toilet arrangement, along with in-built facilities including air dryer and warming water. It has been observed that intelligent bathroom products have become a style statement in developed nations including the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France. Furthermore, the industry participants are offering innovative hygiene technologies including UV lighting, auto flush, Bluetooth connectivity, and auto open seat covers to provide better bathroom experience to the consumers.

Over the past few years, demand for water conservation has been increasing at the global level. Implementation of various government initiatives in many countries on spreading awareness among consumers about the requirement of water conservation is driving the people to increase spending on advanced products, including smart toilet vanities. As per a recent study, in the U.S., around 4.8 billion gallons of water are flushed down every day. Smart toilets can use minimum water with intelligent toilet seats, making them a hygienic and convenient option from the buyers’ end. These products can optimize the water and electrical energy usage in toilets, along with providing an aesthetic appeal.

It has been observed that smart toilets are loaded with different features including UV bacterial killing light nozzle and anti-bacterial seats. Furthermore, shifting inclination towards bathroom decoration as a part of lavish home décor is driving the people to purchase these products. Rising utilization of smart toilets in the commercial real estate and hospitality sectors is playing a crucial role in increasing the product’s adoption. Additionally, the growing popularity of the internet of things technology and voice-controlled equipment at the global level is expected to open new market avenues over the next few years.

Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets.

Key players operating in the Smart Bathroom Industry are:

Jacuzzi Brands, LLC

Villeroy & Boch AG

Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises, LLC)

Pfister (Spectrum Brands, Inc.)

Kraus USA Plumbing LLC

