Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Growth, Expected to Surpass US$ 11.8 Billion by 2033 at a 7.7% of CAGR

The global allergy diagnostics market is anticipated to expand between 2023 and 2033 at a rate of about 7.7% CAGR. As of right now, the allergy diagnostics market is dominated by the USA and Canada. The assessment period’s consistent growth can be ascribed to the following factors: an increase in the incidence of food and drug allergies, a developed infrastructure, and increased consumer healthcare spending.

Allergy testing methods are in high demand as food and medicine allergies become increasingly widespread globally. Additional factors driving the market’s growth are the existence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising consumer healthcare spending.

According to a research report released by Future Market Insights (FMI), a company approved by ESOMAR, food allergies and allergy asthma are becoming more commonplace worldwide. The significance of allergy diagnostics in accurately identifying and treating allergic illnesses is highlighted by this pattern. The report projects that the global market for allergy diagnostics will develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.6% between 2021 and 2031.

The study asserts that there is a global need for allergy diagnostics due to the rising incidence of drug allergies, especially those brought on by penicillin and morphine.

The study also asserts that growing air pollution and a lack of awareness regarding food and medication allergies in emerging and impoverished countries are pushing industry players to produce cheaply priced allergy diagnostic kits. According to a World Health Organization report, 461,000 people worldwide die from asthma-related causes each year, while over 262 million people suffer from asthma.

The market for allergy diagnostics will rise overall because of the necessity for effective treatment and treating the underlying causes of asthma. During COVID-19, the market for allergy diagnostics expanded moderately. This is the outcome of medical practitioners treating COVID patients instead of immunological therapy due to the epidemic.

Virtual care and restricted visitation approaches were used in cases of patients with severe asthma or other allergic reactions in order to limit human contact and prevent the spread of viruses.

The development of affordable at-home diagnostic tools for food sensitivities and allergies is expected to accelerate market expansion in the years to come. These applications will lighten the workload for hospitals and labs, which will lower the expense of allergy diagnostics and treatment. Given that automated allergy diagnostics is becoming more and more popular in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals due to its high efficacy, it is projected that the market will expand rapidly in the next years. The United States and Canada are anticipated to produce extremely promising chances that would aid in the market’s overall growth.

“Surge in food allergies cases along with increasing incidence of asthma in children will catapult the demand of allergy diagnostics during the forecast period,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Allergy diagnostics market is highly competitive market owing to presence of global market players. Market players are employing multiple marketing techniques to expand their global outreach.

Allergy diagnostics market players are focusing towards employing organic and inorganic strategies to expand their global foothold.

Inorganic strategies include strategic merger and acquisition and forming an alliance with regional distributors to strengthen their supply chain channels.

They are also emphasizing towards faster product approvals, product development and patenting.

Prominent players operating in the allergy diagnostics market are:

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

HOB Biotech Group Co

bioMérieux

Hycor Biomedical Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

R-Biopharm AG

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Allergy Diagnostics Market Study

The U.S is expected to dominate allergy diagnostics market on the back of rising incidence of skin allergies especially eczema and skin inflammation along with high rate of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) in black American population.

Presence of advance healthcare infrastructure, favorable government and insurance policies, and increased per capita income are key allergy diagnostics market drivers in Canada.

The U.K. will offer lucrative opportunities owing to increasing awareness regarding asthma and other allergic reactions like atopic eczema and hay fever. High prevalence of allergies will fuel the demand of allergy diagnostics in the country.

Increasing per capita income and increasing government and private funding towards spreading asthma awareness will boost the allergy diagnostics market sales in China.

India has low per capita income and presence of sub-par healthcare system. High prevalence of myths and stigmatic beliefs regarding asthma is one of the main factors limiting the market growth.

More Insights on the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global allergy diagnostics market, providing historical data for the period of 2017-2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (fungal allergy diagnostic and neutral lactase enzymes), by allergen type (inhaled allergens, food allergens, and drug allergens), test type (in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests), and end user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and academic research institutes) across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East and Africa.

