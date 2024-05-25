“Rhino Man” Documentary to Premiere with Royal Introduction at the 15th Annual New Media Film Festival®

Featuring an Introduction by Prince William of Wales, this Los Angeles Premiere Highlights the Brave Rangers Fighting to Save Rhinos, Complete with an Exclusive Screening and Live Q&A with Director John Jurko II. The film is also lauded by Dr. Jane Goodall.

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival®, celebrated for its cutting-edge content and strong support of creators, is thrilled to announce the Los Angeles premiere of “Rhino Man” at its upcoming 15th annual event. This feature-length documentary highlights the heroic efforts of field rangers in South Africa, who safeguard rhinos from extinction due to poaching.

“Rhino Man” offers an intimate glimpse into the high-stakes world of conservation, led by an insightful introduction from Prince William of Wales, whose dedication to environmental causes amplifies the film’s message. The documentary, set against the stunning landscapes of South Africa, provides a poignant look at the struggles and triumphs of field rangers on the poaching frontline.

The film’s poster is from Dutch artist Marcel van Luit and two legendary South African musical artists, Sipho Mchunu and Mandisa Dlanga, created the title track. The film is also lauded by the legendary primate researcher Dr. Jane Goodall.

“RHINO MAN highlights the immense debt we owe to Rangers, the true heroes in our efforts to protect the world’s wildlife. Their courage and dedication is inspiring and will, I hope, encourage many to support their truly important work.” ~ Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Hope

Scheduled for June 5th, 2024, this special screening leverages the festival’s innovative hybrid model, allowing audiences worldwide to view the film simultaneously through a timed, exclusive online link. This innovative approach not only broadens the scope for diverse narratives but also ensures accessibility for those unable to attend in person. There is a Q & A at the end of the screening with the Director John Jurko II fostering a deeper understanding of the documentary’s conservation efforts and sparking vital conversation on the subject.

For those attending in person, the festival offers an immersive experience featuring an international art exhibit, extensive networking sessions, screenings with accompanying Q&As, raffles, and special guests, culminating in a grand awards ceremony. The VIP Soiree promises to elevate the festival experience further with a curated selection of refreshments for guests This is an event that is not to be missed!

For more information and to stay updated on the event, please visit www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events

About New Media Film Festival®:

Launched in 2009, the New Media Film Festival® quickly established itself as a leading platform for showcasing groundbreaking storytelling techniques and merging the worlds of art and technology. Celebrated by the Huffington Post as “making the cutting edge accessible,” this annual event attracts a global community of creators and audiences keen on exploring the convergence of digital media, art forms, and narrative innovation.