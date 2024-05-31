North America Iron Casting Market Growing at 5.6% CAGR by 2033

The North America iron casting market is an important and dynamic market in the vast industrial and manufacturing landscape of the continent. Casting iron is the process of melting iron and pouring it into a mold to create a variety of shapes and forms.

According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the North America iron casting market rose at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 to 2022. It is further anticipated to surge at a moderate CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The North America iron casting industry is projected to reach a value of USD 17 Billion in 2023. By 2033, sales of North America iron casting are estimated to reach USD 29.4 Billion.

Molding of cast iron ranges from complex parts to large parts of industrial machinery. This industry plays a significant role in supporting several sectors including automotive, construction, agriculture, energy, and more.

The sector has benefited greatly from recent technological advancements. These include improved casting techniques, computer-aided design (CAD) software, automated processes, and simulations that optimize design parameters.

Key Takeaways from the North America Iron Casting Report:

North America is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by 2033.

The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033.

By application, the automotive segment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4% through 2033.

In the product segment, the gray cast iron segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5% by 2033.

Who is Winning?

Cadillac Casting Inc.

CALMET

Decatur Foundry

Fusium

Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GIS)

Alloy Castings Industries Ltd.

GREDE

Lemfco, Inc.

Metal Technologies, Inc.

Neenah Foundry

OSCO Industries, Inc.

US Castings

WAUPACA FOUNDRY, INC.

American Castings

The C.A. Lawton Company

Faircast Inc.

East Jordan

Golden’s Foundry and Machine

H. Sheppard Co. Inc.

North America Iron Casting Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Gray Cast Iron

Ductile Cast Iron

Malleable Cast Iron

By Application:

Automotive

Machinery & Tools

Pipes & Fittings

Railways

Power Generation

Others

