Swelling Demand For Wi-Fi Analytics Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The global Wi-Fi analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.65 billion in 2023 to USD 23.83 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

List of the Key Companies in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market includes

Aerohive Networks, Aruba Networks, Blix, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud4Wi Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Go Zone Wi-Fi, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MetTel, Mist Systems, Purple, Ruckus Networks, Singtel, Skyfii Limited, Ubiquiti Inc, Yelp Wi-Fi Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation and Other.

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

– To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

– To assess the growth potential for Wi-Fi Analytics

– To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

– To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

– This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Segmentation:

This research report categorizes the Wi-Fi Analytics market into the following segments and subsegments:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Application

Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by End Use

Smart Infrastructure

Retail

Sports and Entertainment

Hospitality

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wi-Fi Analytics in these regions till the forecast period

North America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

