Corn Silage Market Projected Growth Surpasses US$ 688.4 Million by 2034

The corn silage market size expects a significant bump in its value, from US$ 348.5 million in 2024 to US$ 688.4 million in 2034. The updated report points to a CAGR of 7.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. That is a slight improvement from the previous CAGR of 6.60% observed between 2019 and 2023.

In the rapidly expanding food industry, Corn Silage Market has come to be a revolutionary. Its nutrient-rich profile and cost-effectiveness have captured the attention of farmers and food manufacturers alike. With an increasing demand for sustainable and high-quality livestock feed, the Corn Silage market is set to soar, shaping the future of agriculture.

Because of its high-calorie content and ease of digestion, ruminants frequently eat it. Premium silage is made from late-harvested maize leaves that are brown and lifeless. Furthermore, weight-loss corn from a drought or excessive heat can be used to make silage.

India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk, producing 186 million tonnes and consuming 77.7 million tonnes respectively per year. Because the economies of these countries rely so heavily on the production, consumption, and export of milk, it is essential to maintain the milk’s quality and nutritional value.

The milking cattle obtain these nutrients with the aid of maize silage. The market expansion for maize silage is anticipated to be boosted by the factors listed.

Key Takeaways:

Steady Growth Trajectory: The Corn Silage market is set for a steady growth rate with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034. Revenue Projections: The market is expected to expand significantly, reaching a valuation of US$ 677.33 million by 2034, indicating rising demand and potential opportunities. Global Market Dynamics: In 2024, the United States emerged as the leading market for Corn Silage, capturing a substantial share, followed by notable growth in India and other regions. Diverse Applications: Corn Silage finds applications in milking and beef cattle feed, presenting a wide range of opportunities.

Increasing Demand for Corn Silage due to Associated Health Beneficial Factors

Because countries like India, the European Union, and the United States are the leading milk producers, there are a lot of cattle to feed. For the cow to produce milk with a high nutritional content, high-content feed and pasture are necessary. For these economies and producers, maintaining the premium quality and nutritious content of milk in the fiercely competitive market is essential.

Producers are becoming more attentive to and cautious with the feed they give their cattle as consumer awareness of the nutritional worth of meals grows. The necessity for the milk to maintain its nutritional value is driving up demand for maize silage.

Once prepared, maize silage has a shelf life of about two years and has a higher nutritional content than other forms of feed. Climate change is causing severe drought conditions in several places, which results in an unequal production of cattle feed globally.

due to the advantages and better option for closing the supply-demand gap and boosting the economy In the 5th edition of the India Maize Summit in 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India announced PPP (Public-Private Partnership) chances for constructing maize-based silage units. Due to the numerous investment prospects created by this action, maize silage is now in high demand on the international market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with huge international businesses like Cargill and ADM competing alongside niche players and regional providers. Maintaining competitiveness requires tremendous innovation, including genetic improvements and new processing technologies. Regulatory compliance and sustainability measures also influence the industry. As such businesses are focused on meeting regulatory standards and catering to customer demands for ecologically friendly products.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, St1 inaugurated a new biogas plant in Boras. The plant manufactures liquified biogas for supply throughout the Nordic Region.

The Government of India is hoping to build 100 new biogas plants in the Uttar Pradesh state. The plan was announced in January 2024. India already possesses Asia’s largest compressed biogas plant in Sangrur. There’s also a unified portal for biogas projects that was launched in June 2023.

In June 2022, Corteva Agriscience launched a new product, Bovalta BMR (brown mid-rib) corn silage. The new offering is developed to fulfill high yield and milk production criteria, enabling producers to advance their operations.

Key Players in the Corn Silage Market

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

ForFarmers

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

Mycogen Seeds

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont Pioneer

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Corn Silage Market Segmentation

By End Use:

Milking Cattle

Beef Cattle

By Type:

Brown Mid-rib

Conventional Field Corn

Leafy

By Nutrients:

Net Energy for Lactation (NEL)

Rumen Degradable Protein (RDP)

Rumen Undegradable Protein (RUP)

Effective Neutral Detergent Fiber (eNDF)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

