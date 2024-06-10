Global Screw Compressor Market Anticipated to Reach USD 22.10 Billion Valuation by 2034, Driven by 3.4% CAGR | FMI Analysis

The screw compressor market is poised to achieve a projected value of USD 22.10 billion by 2034, sustaining a steady annual growth rate of 3.4%. This growth is primarily fueled by the pervasive influence of automation trends, driving the industry to unprecedented levels of success.

A significant contributing factor to the market’s evolution is the increasing demand for oil-free screw air compressors, which is causing a transformative shift profoundly impacting the market’s trajectory. The rising preference for oil-free variants is attributed to industries’ heightened emphasis on seamless and contamination-free operations. Recognized as the preferred choice, these compressors offer a reliable and efficient solution, effectively addressing challenges associated with oil contamination in critical applications.

Driving Forces behind the Surge in Screw Compressor Demand:

The industrial landscape is undergoing a transformation, with the spotlight firmly fixed on the escalating demand for screw compressors. This surge can be attributed to a convergence of pivotal factors that are reshaping the market dynamics. The contemporary industrial arena requires more than just compressed air; it demands oil-free systems that exhibit heightened precision, efficiency, and capacity. As this requirement gains prominence, the allure of screw compressors intensifies.

One of the linchpins driving this trend is the pursuit of operational cost efficiencies. By streamlining processes and minimizing auxiliary equipment, industrial air compressor manufacturers are ushering in a new era of cost-effectiveness. The result is a propellant for the sales of screw compressors, as industries seek not just performance but also smart economics.

A pivotal transition is underway, as conventional equipment yields ground to the technological prowess of next-generation screw compressors. These marvels of engineering not only tout enhanced eco-friendliness but also boast seamless installation and remarkably affordable maintenance. The allure of leaving behind the complexities of traditional systems in favor of the simplicity and advanced capabilities of contemporary technology is proving irresistible to consumers.

“Increasing adoption of rotary screw compressors across various industries, along with increasing popularity of stationary compressors will boost demand in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on technology, demand for stationary compressors will create an absolute opportunity worth USD 3.8 Billion over the forecast period.

In terms of end use, the energy and transmission sector will offer an absolute opportunity of more than USD 1.4 Billion over the assessment period.

Sales of screw compressors in the U.S. will grow at a 2.7% CAGR through 2034.

China will dominate the East Asia screw compressor market, with demand growing at a 4.0 % CAGR over the forecast period.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales projected to increase at a 3.7% CAGR over the assessment period.

Competition Landscape:

Top players in the screw compressor market are expected to hold around 65%-70% of the total market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Atlas Copco, Hitachi, Ingersoll Rand, Emerson Electric Co., Daikin Industries, Siemens, KOBELCO, IHI Rotating Machinery, KAESER, Boge Komressoren, and others.

Global Screw Compressor Market by Category:

By Capacity:

Up to 5HP

5 to 50HP

50 to 250HP

Above 250HP

By Technology:

Stationary Oil Lubricated Oil-Free

Portable Oil Lubricated Oil-Free



By Stage:

Single Stage

Two-Stage

Multi-Stage

By Driver Type:

Liquid Driven

Gas Driven

Electric

By Type:

Belt Drive

Gear Drive

By End-Use:

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Energy and Transmission

Automotive and Aerospace

Mining and Minerals

Other Manufacturing Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

