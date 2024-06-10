FMI Report States Global Solar Microinverter Market Valuation to Exceed USD 5,716.0 Million by 2032, Driven by an Outstanding 18.1% CAGR

The global solar microinverter market is poised to achieve an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032, projecting a valuation surpassing USD 5,716.0 million by the end of the decade. This remarkable surge not only reflects the increasing adoption of solar energy but also underscores the pivotal role that microinverters play in the intricate solar ecosystem.

Amidst this growth narrative, a significant trend takes center stage: the integrated system category is positioned to command over 8% of the global solar microinverter market share in 2022. Integrated systems, seamlessly combining solar panels and microinverters, are gaining considerable traction due to their simplicity and efficiency. They play a crucial role in democratizing solar energy access, extending their impact into residential and commercial sectors, particularly in emerging economies.

Unlock Valuable Data – Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1766

Rapid Expansion Predicted for Solar Microinverters Market Amidst Growing Investments in Renewable Technologies:

The solar microinverters market is poised for remarkable growth, propelled by advanced technical advantages over traditional alternatives, catalyzed by increasing investments in renewable energy technologies. Established solar inverter market leaders are swiftly acquiring microinverter-focused small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and capital-funded startups. According to FMI, diversifying product portfolios is imperative for solar microinverter installation companies and module firms to secure a competitive edge.

With its high energy yield, module-level monitoring capabilities, and safety enhancements, solar microinverters are anticipated to experience escalating demand from residential and commercial sectors. The market captures 12-16% of the global solar inverter market, as indicated by FMI.

Growing environmental consciousness, coupled with stringent regulations against non-renewable power generation methods to address power shortages, is driving global demand for solar microinverters. The upsurge in residential and commercial sector growth, especially in emerging economies, is fostering solar panel installations and subsequently boosting sales of solar microinverters.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading solar microinverter manufacturers are under increasing pressure to enhance product reliability and efficiency to meet rising demand for eco-friendly solar solutions. Manufacturers are expanding their market presence through innovative product launches and collaborative initiatives to make environmentally conscious solar microinverters more accessible to consumers.

More Insights into the Solar Microinverter Market:

The surging use of solar photovoltaics in residential spaces in the U.S. has been primarily elevated due to the electricity cost savings, surging demand for an alternative electricity source, and urgent need to reduce the risk of climate change.

The optimal reason for driving the demand for solar energy in abundance is the rising need for solar energy that the traditional power sources in the U.S., which is anticipated to boost sales of solar microinverters. It is estimated that the U.S. will generate roughly 34.8% of the global solar microinverter market share during the projected timeframe.

The German solar microinverter market is predicted to acquire a larger share of the market with nearly 7.5% throughout the assessment period. The market for solar microinverters in the country is anticipated to be valued at about USD 463.0 Mn in 2032.

Widespread awareness about sustainable energy options and surging electrification across end-use sectors all over the world are likely to propel growth in the market. In addition to that, increasing demand for solar microinverters from the residential and commercial sectors is anticipated to accelerate the solar microinverter market in the country.

Unlock Advanced Analytics – Request Your Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1766

Key Players Profiled in Report:

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power, LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered in Solar Microinverter Industry Analysis:

By System Type:

Standalone

Integrated

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Your Analysis, Your Way – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1766

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube