News: Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Strategic Business Report 2024| To record USD 85.14 billion by 2029

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market 2024

The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 85.14 billion by 2029 from USD 15.20 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 24.6 % from 2022 to 2029.

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report is an in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player's growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

The Leading Players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market:

Acalvio Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cylance Inc., Darktrace, Fortinet Inc., Intel Corporation, FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Securonix Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vectra AI, Inc., and Xilinx Inc., Microsoft. and other.

This report segments based on types are:

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Services

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Security Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Vertical Security

Cloud Security

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Application 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud & Threat Intelligence

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management & Others

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Enterprise

BFSI

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis for Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market in these regions, from 2024 to 2030 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

