Future Electronics Singapore Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, recently celebrated International Women’s Day at the Singapore Regional Office. The objective of this celebration was to recognize and appreciate the female employees from the Singapore Regional office for their hard work, achievements, and commitments. All female employees are encouraged to dress up in purple in this special occasion.

Our specially invited guests from the senior management team were going around the office giving out the flowers and the assorted savory pastries to the female employees. Employees were coming together to take photos showing the heart symbol that signifies inclusion and empowerment for women.

Overall, the Future Electronic International Women’s Day celebration at the Singapore Regional office was a resounding success as it was very well received by the employees. Female employees were very happy with the celebration and hope that it will continue next year.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

