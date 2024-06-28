Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market is Expected to Grow and Reach USD 1,615.6 Million by 2034 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.3%.

The counterfeit drug detection device market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,167.7 million in 2024, underscoring the increasing importance of ensuring medication safety and authenticity. Over the period from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to grow at a steady rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

The need for sophisticated detecting devices is being driven by the rise in the incidence of fake medications. These tools are essential for guaranteeing the effectiveness and safety of pharmaceuticals and shielding users from the dangers of fake goods.

Advanced detection technology adoption is anticipated to increase as the healthcare sector fights the spread of counterfeit medications. This increase emphasizes how crucial creativity and attention to detail are to preserving public health.

Counterfeit pharmaceuticals are misleading and inferior drugs; this is a global problem. Anticounterfeit medication detection devices are medical gadgets designed to detect counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging, labeling, and chemical composition. The World Health Organization defines a counterfeit medication as any pharmaceutical product that has been intentionally mislabeled about its identity or origin.

Competitive Landscape in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market:

The counterfeit drug detection device market is fairly fragmented. While a few reputed companies have a significant share of the market demand, newer players and small-scale players also have the potential to thrive.

Technologically advancing the products, to keep the product line moving, is given priority by market players. Geographical expansion is also given significance by market players.

Recent Developments in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market

In February 2022, the AD Minidose U9 RAIN RFID was launched by Avery Dennison Smartrac

for enhanced RFID applications in the healthcare sector.

In August 2021, Vestcom was acquired by Avery Dennison Corporation.

In December 2021, Stratio, Inc., with the help of South Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) launched an AI-enabled imaging solution. It is designed to detect infringements at border checkpoints.

In September 2021, the Fluoride ISE was introduced by Metrohm for the detection of, as the name suggests, fluoride.

Key Companies in the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market:

Spectris

Spectral Engines Oy

Consumer Physics

Olympus Corporation

Stratio, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

GAO RFID

Cellular Bioengineering, Inc

Metrohm AG

Key Segments:

By Product:

Counterfeit Chemical Composition Detection Devices Ultraviolet/Vis Devices Infrared & Near Infrared Spectroscopy Device Raman Spectrometers XRD & XRF Spectroscopy Devices

Counterfeit Packaging & Labelling Detection Devices RFID Analyzer Scanning & Imaging Systems Others



By Modality:

Portable Devices

Hand-held Devices

Bench-top Devices

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Research Organization

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)