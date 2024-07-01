Taj Mahal Tours Introduces a Luxury Holiday in India- The Kerala Beach and Backwater Tour Packages in 2024!

New Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — The travel industry is revolutionizing with each passing day and new tour packages have been introduced on a regular basis. Taj Mahal Tours is the leading website owned by the trusted tour planner, Culture Holidays India Pvt. Ltd., offering exceptionally curated Kerala Beach and Backwaters tour packages in 2024 that cover iconic landmarks of South India combined with the Golden Triangle circuit to let the travelers delve into the soul of India.

The tour package is designed for those, who are looking for serene and picturesque views of the backwaters of Kerala and indulge themselves in the diverse cultures. The Kerala Beach and Backwaters tour packages begin with the exploration of the diverse culture. Culturally aesthetic and naturally blessed, Kerala offers the best scenic views and experiences as well. The package includes Kerala’s nature, wildlife, charming beaches, hills, waterfalls, and backwaters that ensure the traveler experiences everything that Kerala has to offer. From the famous Kathakali dance to the rich culture, Kerala is an explorer’s paradise on earth.

Sanjay Bhasin, the CEO of Culture Holidays Pvt. Ltd., was excited while introducing The Kerala Beach and Backwater Tour Packages through Tajmahaltours.com. This is what he said- “People across the world search for the Kerala Beach and Backwater Tours and the increasing demand for these tour packages encouraged us to customize the itineraries that match the unique travel needs of the travelers and exceed their expectations. We are committed to offering the best customer services and unforgettable experiences at unbeatable prices. To make the Kerala beaches and backwater tour more interesting, we have added the Golden Triangle circuit to some of the packages that align with the travel needs of our customers. We also make sure the tourists, visiting India transform their lives with a tour to mesmerizing Taj Mahal. Moreover, we are flexible enough to customize the tour packages according to our customers’ needs.”

Among the top favorites, the Kerala beach and backwater tour is a power-packed one that covers the most scenic places and tames the wandering souls of the tourists. Since everyone deserves a break, Tajmahaltours.com ensures its packages are well-curated and fit the budget of travelers. Introducing the Kerala tour packages that include serene beaches and backwaters is a smart move taken by Culture Holidays India Pvt. Ltd. as the company believes everyone deserves a break.

About Tajmahaltours.com

Tajmahaltours.com is the leading B2C website owned by Culture Holidays India Pvt. Ltd., designed to ensure traveling anywhere in India is easy, fun, and affordable for people across the globe. The services offered through this website aim to deliver seamless and fun-filled travel experiences for foreign customers. With hundreds of tour packages, this website offers choices for travelers and caters to their different travel needs. The packages are curated with different options that suit the travel style of the customers. Majorly deals in Golden Triangle, South India, and Culture and Heritage tours of India, Tahmahaltours.com is a go-to platform for budding travelers and fulfills all your travel needs with ease.