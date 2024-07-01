Acadecraft’s Comprehensive AODA Testing Services Generate Website Accessibility

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Acadecraft’s AODA testing services help improve a website and its respective content accessibility and ensure compliance with AODA standards for Disabled Ontarians in Canada.

In today’s digital world, accessibility is a key aspect of online presence. It ensures that websites are usable and manageable by individuals, including those with disabilities. As a renowned provider of elearning solutions, Acadecraft’s AODA testing solutions are a well-planned offering to enhance website accessibility and compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act or AODA.

“Our Acadecraft team understands the value of getting a website AODA tested. We know how important it is to create a digital experience that is inclusive and accessible. We thus take special care when performing each AODA website compliance test“, says Harendar Tomar, the CEO of Acadecraft. “We offer remedies to improve the same.”

Acadecraft’s AODA testing services include a comprehensive range of solutions, including automated testing, manual testing, functional testing, user testing, code review, and assistive technology testing. Each type is developed as a result of extensive research and understanding of AODA standards and requirements.

Acadecraft’s’ AODA compliance testing services are designed and developed to help businesses and organizations across different sectors achieve and maintain AODA compliance. For automated testing, the company scans each website using automated methods to identify common issues like insufficient color contrast or missing alt text.

The manual testing services use the full benefits of the company’s skilled experts. An expert evaluates and reviews the website to identify areas that automated testing cannot catch like content structure. It also assesses usability issues and offers a more detailed report. The functionality testing checks for interactive elements and compatibility, while the user testing takes the help of actual user feedback.

The code review checks code readability and compliance with web standards. Their assistive technology testing uses the assistive techniques and apps used by the target users to test the website. This includes eye tracking, voice recognition, and also compatibility with different browsers.

“Depending on the comprehensibility output, relevant recommendation is delivered for improvement. Each solution we offer is aimed to enhance user experience, website reach, and SEO ratings”, says Jumi Dutta, the Director of Operations at Acadecraft.

Acadecraft’s AODA testing services are extensively availed by educational institutions, government organizations and even business houses. Combining their experience and technical expertise, Acadecraft is truly creating a way for these industries to create inclusive and accessible online experiences for all.

