AAEON Releases the RICO-3568: An Agile, Rockchip-Powered Industrial Solution

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, an award-winning developer of AI hardware and a leader in industrial embedded solutions, has announced the launch of the RICO-3568, a Rockchip RK3568-powered RISC single-board built on the Pico-ITX Plus form factor.

Designed to appeal to customers seeking a robust, industrial-grade solution for markets such as automation, digital signage, and edge computing, the RICO-3568 provides a wide range of interfaces and expansion options to leverage the high-performance, low-power capabilities of the Rockchip RK3568 platform. The RICO-3568 features up to 4GB of onboard LPDDR4, paired with 16GB of eMMC storage, a Micro-SD card slot, and a mini-PCIe slot that supports mSATA as storage.

Equipped with a Quad-Core Arm® Cortex®-A55 CPU, an integrated NPU, and an Arm® Mali™-G52 GPU, the RICO-3568 supports a wide array of video encoding and decoding formats. This is particularly useful for digital signage, given the board’s fanless design and HDMI 2.0 and eDP 1.3 display outputs (4K and 2560 x 1600 resolution at 60Hz, respectively). A versatile solution, the RICO-3568 also provides an LVDS connector, which will appeal to AAEON’s industrial automation customer base because of its suitability for human-machine interface (HMI) use.

Its small form factor of 100mm x 80mm makes it ideal for space-constrained environments without compromising on performance. Despite its small size, the RICO-3568 offers an extensive range of connectivity options for integrating peripheral devices, including both USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 2.0 signal) and Type-C along with GbE LAN.

For industrial communication, the RICO-3568 demonstrates exceptional versatility. It features a serial port connector for RS-232/422/485, a pin wafer for either debugging or an additional RS-232 function, and configurable options such as UART and I2C. The board also boasts a GPIO wafer, which gives access to a variety of industrial communication protocols.

For longer distance, wireless connectivity, the RICO-3568 offers both onboard Wi-Fi 6 and LTE support via its mPCIe slot.

The board supports both Android™ 12 and Debian® 10 operating systems, providing developers with the freedom to choose the platform that best suits their needs.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that pushes the boundaries of embedded computing,” said Peter Yang, Product Manager for AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Devices division. “The RICO-3568 represents a new standard in performance and versatility using RISC architecture.”

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.