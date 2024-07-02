Global Microplate Instrumentation and Systems Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2033

The global microplate instrumentation and systems market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recent market analysis report. The report forecasts that the market, which was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2023, will surge to USD 1.6 billion by 2033, indicating substantial growth prospects over the next decade. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for microplate instrumentation and systems across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, research laboratories, and academic institutions.

One notable trend highlighted in the report is the dominance of the top five countries, which are expected to capture a significant 60.7% share of the market throughout the forecast period. This concentration of market share underscores the strategic importance of these countries in driving innovation and adoption of microplate instrumentation and systems globally.

Several key trends are fueling this growth:

Demand for Miniaturization: The increasing need for smaller, more efficient devices is driving the market for microplate instrumentation and systems.

Technological Advancements: Adoption of advanced technologies within these systems is further enhancing their capabilities.

R&D Investments in Pharma: Growing research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies are creating a positive environment for market growth.

Focus on Miniaturization: Heightened emphasis on miniaturization in various applications is propelling market demand.

Rising Disease Burden: The increasing prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, necessitates advanced diagnostic tools, thus stimulating market growth.

This surge in demand for accurate diagnoses and efficient disease control paves the way for a thriving microplate instrumentation and systems market in the years to come.

Key Takeaways:

The need for expensive machinery and highly skilled workers may stunt the growth of the microplate instrumentation and systems market.

By product, the microplate readers segment is dominating the international market space with the ownership of a 33.7% share in 2023.

Based on application, the drug discovery category will lead the market with a share of 37.8%.

The microplate instrumentation and systems market in the US will account for 37.4% of the market share in 2023 and will continue to exhibit strong growth throughout the assessment period.

Germany’s microplate instrumentation and systems market will hold 7.9% of the overall market share during 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

AESKU, Accuris Instruments, Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., A&D Company Limited., Andrew Alliance SA, and Apricot Designs, Inc., among others, are some of the prominent players in the microplate instrumentation and systems market profiled in the full version of the report.

More Insights into Microplate Instrumentation and Systems Market:

FMI offers the latest, unbiased, and detailed analysis of the global microplate instrumentation and systems market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end users, and region.

According to the reports, based on segmentation, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will likely be the leading category on the basis of end-use. This category will hold about 46.9% of the market share in 2023. Significant research and development activities from these pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will contribute to the growth of the overall market.

Based on region, the microplate instrumentation and systems market in the US will display impressive growth. The target market in this region will account for a market share of 37.4%. Factors like increasing government initiatives, the popularity of personalized medicines, and the expansion of public and private funding for diagnostic research are accountable for this growth. Other countries like Germany, Japan, and China also aid the growth of the microplate instrumentation and systems market during this period of observation.

Key Market Segments Covered in Microplate Instrumentation and Systems Industry Research:

Product:

Microplate Readers Single-Mode microplate reader Multi-Mode microplate reader

Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers

Microplate Washers

Other

Application:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics & Proteomics Research

Others

End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

