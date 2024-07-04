Future Electronics Features Eaton Coin Cell SuperCapacitors in Recently Launched Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to highlight Eaton’s selection of coin cell super capacitors.

Eaton’s coin cell supercapacitors feature ultra-high capacitance energy storage which makes them ideal for reliability and power. With a wide range of applications, they can serve as standalone energy storage or complement batteries to optimize cost, lifetime, and runtime.

All Eaton coin cell supercapacitors offer high energy density in small diameter and low-profile packages. The higher voltage rating of the KR and KW make them ideal for industrial, energy, and computing applications, while the KVR and KVW are suitable for lighter industrial and consumer applications.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/eaton-kw-kvw-kr-kvr-coin-cell-supercapacitors.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

