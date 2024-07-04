FPT INDUSTRIAL AT ACT EXPO WITH ITS SUSTAINABLE AND INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC SOLUTIONS  

Turin, Italy, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, will be exhibiting at ACT Expo 2024, the world’s largest advanced commercial vehicle technology show, in Las Vegas, NV from May 20 to 23, 2024.

At its stand (booth #3759, West Hall), the Brand will be putting into practice its flexible approach to the energy transition by showcasing both ePowertrain solutions, and multifuel ICE powertrains. In keeping with its 360-degree approach towards carbon neutrality, FPT Industrial will offset the emissions generated by its stand at ACT Expo. All the factors and actions involved in the stand’s construction, dismantling, power, and transportation will be taken into consideration, and the total carbon footprint will be offset through the purchase of certified carbon credits.



Visitors will, indeed, have the chance to see up close the 6×4 eAxle eAX375, a first for the North American market and the first model of FPT Industrial’s 2nd generation eAxles; the eAX840-R, the first HDT eAxle on the market; and the LCV Central Drive eCD140; as well as the new XC13, FPT Industrial’s first single-base multi-fuel engine, shown with its three different engine heads for diesel, natural gas and hydrogen versions.

“By exhibiting at ACT Expo 2024, we will show the vehicle industry our multifaceted capability of delivering efficient, viable and tested solutions, whatever the technology and the fuel,” says Daniele Pozzo, Head of Marketing & Product Portfolio at FPT Industrial. “This event presents a significant opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, explore new business opportunities, and showcase our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.”

eAX375-R – A HIGH-PERFORMANCE, EFFICIENT SOLUTION FOR MEDIUM- AND HEAVY-DUTY APPLICATIONS



Making its debut in North America and marking the birth of the 2nd generation of FPT Industrial eAxles, the eAX375-R integrated electric axle is suitable for medium-duty 4×2 vehicles of up to 29 tons GVW, and heavy-duty 6×4 vehicles of up to 49 tons GCVW. Thanks to multi-speed gearing, the eAX375-R delivers high performance and outstanding efficiency.

The design developed by FPT Industrial’s team, such as the bolted wheel end, allows the electric axle to be scalable and extremely adaptable to meet different powertrain requirements. This is how the Brand’s know-how supports everyday customer needs. Up to 30,000 Nm / 22,000 lb-ft torque at the wheels, and service life of up to a million miles (depending on customer mission), it ensures sustainability and delivers uptime performance.





eAX375-R Technical Specifications

Layout: Compact and lightweight design

No. e-Motors: 1

System efficiency: > 92%

No. speeds: 2

Gross Vehicle Weight [tons]: Up to 29 (64,000 lb) medium | 49 (108,000 lb) heavy

Gross Axle Weight [tons]: Up to 13

Voltage [V]: 800

Peak Power [kW]: 375

Peak Wheel Torque [Nm]: 30,000 (22,000 lb-ft)

Weight [kg]: 600 (1,300 lb without brakes and wheel ends)

Service life 1,600,000 km (or 1 million miles)

eAX840-R – SINGLE-SPEED DUAL-MOTOR ELECTRIC AXLE

FPT Industrial introduced this axle co-developed with input from Nikola for the Nikola TRE Class 8 truck in the United States and then adapted it to meet the specific needs of European markets. As the first HDT eAxle on the market, it is designed for heavy vehicles, with multiple transmission ratios available. The eAX840-R is a groundbreaking solution in the electric truck market, offering a unique combination of efficiency, performance, and ease of integration. Its single-speed design eliminates the need for a transmission control unit (TCU), simplifying the overall system and reducing development time. This enabled FPT Industrial to bring the eAX840-R to market in just two years from the concept stage.

eAX840 eAxle Technical Specifications

Application HD vehicles of up to 44-ton GVW

No. e-Motors: 2

System efficiency: > 92%

No. speeds: 1

Gross Vehicle Weight [tons]: Up to 44 tons (97,000 lb)

Gross Axle Weight [tons]: Up to 13

Voltage [V]: 800

Peak Power [kW]: 840

Peak Wheel Torque [Nm]: 45,000 (33,000 lb-ft)

Weight [kg]: 1,360 (3,000 lb)

Available gear ratios 25 or 21.5

Service life Up to 1,200,000 km (745,000 mi)

eCD140 – INCORPORATING AN ELECTRIC DRIVE SYSTEM INTO EXISTING CONVENTIONAL VEHICLES

FPT Industrial’s Central Drive – eCD140 for Light Commercial applications is a compact and complete solution for incorporating electric drive systems into existing conventional vehicles of up to 8 tonnes GVW. FPT Industrial’s team has designed a lean, integrated central drive system which guarantees easy implementation into existing platforms, and optimized residual space for installation of battery packs.

For rear-wheel-drive applications, as with all FPT Industrial products, the eCD140 is extremely durable, efficient, and reliable (up to 350,000 km / 220,000 mi, with lifetime oil fill depending on customer mission).

eCD140 Technical Specifications

No. e-Motors: 1

System efficiency: > 93%

No. speeds: 1

Gross Vehicle Weight [tons]: Up to 8 tons (18,000 lb)

Peak Power [kW]: 140

Peak Wheel Torque [Nm]: 1,600 (1,200 lb-ft)

Weight [kg]: 117 (257 lb)

Service life Up to 250,000 km (155,000 mi)

Parking Lock System: Yes – 30% max slope

FPT Industrial is one of the major global players in electric powertrains, designing, developing, and manufacturing an extensive and differentiated lineup of zero-emission products. Inaugurated in October 2022, the Brand’s ePowertrain plant is fully dedicated to the production of electric axles for both light and heavy commercial vehicles, and electric central drives, as well as the assembly of battery packs for LCVs and buses.



Integrated and compact solutions for high-performance sports cars – such as the 100% electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore – from 300 kW to over 600 kW are also part of the ePowertrain plant’s innovative products.

FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain portfolio also includes energy storage systems with nominal capacity from 37 kWh to 69 kWh, which are modular and configurable in multi-pack solutions from 4 to 9 packs, and suitable for any on-road and off-road application. Validated to the strictest application standards, these battery packs are fully customizable thanks to the flexibility of the proprietary battery management system.



With a total area of 15,000 sqm, the ePowertrain plant features three parallel production lines dedicated to battery pack assembly, production of Central Drives and LCV e-Axles, and production of HCVs e-Axles, respectively. At full capacity, the ePowertrain plant produces more than 1.5 GWh batteries and 50,000 electrified drivelines per year.

XC13 MULTIFUEL (DIESEL, NATURAL GAS & HYDROGEN) – EXTENDING SUSTAINABILITY AND CAPABILITIES FOR INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES

Unveiled at the last IAA show and installed on new IVECO S-Way MY24, the XC13 is FPT Industrial’s first single-base multi-fuel engine. From diesel and natural gas (including biomethane) to hydrogen and renewable fuels, this base engine has been designed and engineered with multiple versions to allow maximum standardization of components, and minimum impact for facilitated installation on the vehicle. The new engine is positioned as a primary contributor to achieving the 2025 fleet-wide CO2 emissions target, the group’s most significant decarbonization program. A major step on the ICE decarbonization path, the XC13 guarantees reduced TCO together with best-in-class performance and braking power, thanks to the new valvetrain system, as well as significant weight reductions thanks to a new lighter cylinder block and cylinder head (-10% for both applications). The diesel version delivers up to 600 hp and 2850 Nm/2150 lb-ft, resulting in +14% torque and +5% power compared to the previous C13. The natural gas version delivers up to 520 hp and 2500 Nm / 1840 lb-ft, representing +25% torque and +13% power compared to the previous C13 NG. CO2 emissions reductions of 9% for the diesel unit and 10% for the natural gas model have been achieved, but a full 100% reduction in net CO2 emissions is achievable when fueled by bio-methane. Just a week after launch, a CO2-free hydrogen-powered version of the LEITWOLF snow groomer, boasting 460 hp and 2,000 Nm / 1475 lb-ft torque, debuted in Vipiteno, Italy, in collaboration with PRINOTH. The off-road XC13 hydrogen engine debuted at Agritechnica 2023, offering 520 hp, crucial for accelerating industrial decarbonization efforts.

XC13 Multi-fuel Technical Specifications – Diesel version

Engine displacement: 12.9 l

Cylinder arrangement: in-line 6-cylinder

Max Power: 600 hp (442 kW)

Max Torque: 2,100 lb-ft (2,850 Nm)

Service life: up to 1 million miles (1.6 million km)

Braking power: up to 720 hp (530 kW)

Weight: 2,240 lb (1,018 kg)

Emissions compliance: Euro VI Step E

Hydrogen / Natural Gas version

Max power: 520 hp (382 kW)

Max Torque: 1,840 lb-ft (2500 Nm)

FPT Industrial is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and ten R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

