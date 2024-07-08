AEWIN Presents Patented Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Solution at COMPUTEX2024  

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Leading Edge AI and Green Revolution

AEWIN Technologies announces the latest two-phase immersion cooling solution embedded with cutting-edge technologies. Featuring multiple patents for high efficiency and sustainability, it is ideal for Edge AI applications. Dedicated to the development of cybersecurity and Edge AI, AEWIN presents 4U 8kW two-phase immersion cooling solution with innovative technologies to optimize pPUE for ESG accomplishment.

AEWIN Technologies participates in the BenQ Group Computex AI NOW exhibition and exhibits smart cybersecurity solutions on the 4th floor of Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 4 to June 7. The booth number is L0118, and the BenQ Group companies will together create a smarter and more sustainable future.

As the growing attention to the global climate change, enterprises begin to push the development of sustainability. For cybersecurity, AEWIN will display the latest AI-powered cybersecurity solution at Computex 2024.

Cooperating with AMD, ITRI, KENMEC, and I-CHIUN to develop two-phase immersion cooling solution, AEWIN presents the solution targeting power usage effectiveness as low as PUE 1.02. Supporting up to 24U 96KW heat dissipation solution with extraordinary efficiency, it helps enterprises to fulfill high-density AI workloads and significantly reduce the energy consumption of data center heat dissipation simultaneously.

AEWIN Two-phase Immersion Cooling Solution applies PFAS Free coolant with low boiling point from INVENTEC, a French Company, and technology of gas recycling to effectively reduce the waste of resources. In addition, it uses Cenefom PVA foam with high cleanness to build patented structures of heat dissipation based on the material properties for None-Energy Flow Guide. Along with patented high-power evaporators and patented real-time AI control to smartly optimize the efficiency of heat dissipation, the solution realizes the sustainable value of ESG.

AEWIN is going to present the speech titled “Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Solution for ESG” in BenQ COMPUTEX AI NOW Seminar. Sharing how AEWIN improves the computing efficiency of enterprises, reduces cooling expenses, and lowers negative impacts on the environment through the application of innovative technologies.

About AEWIN Technologies

AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed networking platforms for customers of any scale. With 20+ years of experience building high performance network forwarding platforms, AEWIN has extensive knowledge in building secure and reliable systems trusted by some of the top Network Security experts as the foundation of their network solutions. We offer products featuring the full range of Intel and AMD processors for wide range of applications. AEWIN can be your hardware partner with flexible design and customization options to meet your stringent requirements.

We have profound accumulated experience and state-of-art know-how. With ISO 9001/ISO 14001/ ISO 45001 / ISO 27001 / IECQ QC080000 certification, AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd. is the best solutions for Network Appliance and Edge Computing Servers. AEWIN has comprehensive in-house resources such as modular design workflow, overall quality control and management, and elite engineering team that is composed of aces from related industries, AEWIN is able to meet any unique ODM/OEM requirements in network appliances, edge servers, and cloud servers.

