De Dietrich Process Systems Scales Up with the Acquisition of HEINKEL Group

Mainz, Germany, 2024-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The leading global provider of Process Equipment, Engineered Systems and Process Solutions for the fine chemical, chemical and pharmaceutical industries strengthens its industrial base in Europe and expands its presence in international markets.

The Alsatian family-owned group, De Dietrich Process Systems, announces the acquisition of the HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group with its brands HEINKEL, COMBER, BOLZ-SUMMIX, and JONGIA.

This strategic merger allows De Dietrich to enrich and broaden its portfolio of solutions for its customers, offering the most comprehensive premium range on the market. Through this acquisition, the group becomes the global leader in the fields of solid-liquid separation and the drying of active ingredients. With four additional production sites in Europe, it allows De Dietrich Process Systems to become an undisputed European leader with a strategic commitment to local manufacturing (France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, Czech Republic). This purchase also enables the group to extend its presence in international markets and consolidate its leadership in Asia and the United States.

Through its recognized brands, HEINKEL, COMBER, BOLZ-SUMMIX, and JONGIA, the HEINKEL group has established itself as a premium provider of solid-liquid separation solutions, drying, and mixing systems, mainly for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries. It has established privileged relationships with its international clients through its expertise and technological innovations.

A robust, high-performing, and local model serving a rapidly evolving industry.

By complementing its offerings in emerging markets such as recycling and the environment, this structuring acquisition positions De Dietrich Process Systems on a continuous growth trajectory with revenue prospects exceeding 300 million euros and solid operational performance. This is the first major external growth operation conducted following the 100% takeover of the company by the family holding company (Financière Jaergerthal) in January 2023.

Jacques Moulin, President of De Dietrich Process Systems, comments: “De Dietrich Process Systems and the HEINKEL Group share common values, including family values, and the ambition to preserve a strong manufacturing industry in Europe. The technologies provided by the newly formed group are essential for the manufacturing of active ingredients and vital chemicals in Europe. We contribute to the continent’s economic growth and reinforce our commitment to a more local and sustainable industry.

We further improve our ability to anticipate the new needs of our clients by providing them with ever more innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions.”

Marc Antoine de Dietrich, Chairman of Financière Jaergerthal, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome the HEINKEL Group, which benefits from a very strong technological reputation. De Dietrich Process Systems is thus strengthening its historic presence in a fast-growing sector, as well as its European footprint. This new entity is fully in line with our strategy of long-term investment in the sustainable health sector. The transaction illustrates the commitment of the de Dietrich family, as long-term shareholders, to fully contribute to the development of the company”.

The presentation of all the solutions offered by the new group will take place at the upcoming Achema 2024 fair, from June 10 to 15 in Frankfurt, which will bring together the main players in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

www.dedietrich.com

About De Dietrich Process Systems

The De Dietrich Process Systems Group, built on innovation and passion, has been providing high-quality equipment and process solutions for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and related industries for over decades. Constantly evolving, De Dietrich started in 1684 in cast iron before diversifying in railway equipment, heating systems, and nowadays only focusing on systems and equipment for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Its history is one of continuous adaptation to market needs and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The group of 1,200 employees has 24 operating centers across the world distributed in 15 different countries and achieved a turnover of 225 million euros (2023).

