Armsons Barlow Raises £2,700 For Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance at Annual Charity Golf Day

London, UK, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants and building surveyors Armsons Barlow have raised £2,700 for their charity of the year, the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance, at their annual golf day.

16 teams of four comprising guests from the business community and Armsons Barlow staff took part in the tournament, which was held at Kedleston Park Golf Club in Derby.

After enjoying breakfast, golfers took to the course for a Shot Gun Start. Each hole was generously sponsored by businesses including March Developments, Sol Services, AJS Structural Design, BPN Architects, Omeeto, A&S Enterprises, Urban Fabric, Jackson Purdue Lever, Approved Building Control, Benjamin Allen Consulting Engineers, DG MEP Services, GF Tomlinson, Ivygrove, GCA Consulting and ABA Consulting.

Paul Brookhouse, senior manager of Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance, delivered a speech before and after the game to explain more about the vital work the charity does in Derby. He also announced the charity’s new initiative, The 100 Club, which is looking for 100 businesses to donate £100 a month for 12 months; the money will be used solely to purchase food as they are currently spending between £8,000 – £10,000 a month on food alone.

The event concluded with a two-course meal, followed by the presentation of prizes. Awards were given for closest to the pin, team prize, pink ball, and longest drive. The longest drive was sponsored by Greenhatch who used their surveying equipment to accurately check the results.

The winning team was Josh Toon, Armsons Barlow; Stuart Taylor, BHB Architects and Michael Earp and Robert Rooney from Molson Coors.

A series of other charity events and volunteer opportunities are taking place throughout the year to support the charity, please keep a look out for further information.

Members of the Armsons Barlow team visited the company’s warehouse on Ascot Drive last week to present the cheque for £2,700 to the charity.

Jonathan Heath, director of Armsons Barlow, said:

“It was great to welcome clients and fellow professionals to this year’s charity golf day. We had a lot of fun and more importantly, raised a significant amount of money for Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance.

“Everyone was so generous, and we are delighted to have raised £2,700. We look forward to continuing our support for Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance throughout the year and making a positive impact together.”

Armsons Barlow are a progressive independent firm of chartered quantity surveyors, construction cost consultants, building surveyors and project managers based in Derby.

Their ethos is to provide innovative, and professional construction consultancy services for an increasing range of clients and their projects, across both the public and private sectors.

To donate to the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance, visit www.derbyfood4thoughtalliance.org.uk.