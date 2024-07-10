Future Electronics to Promote onsemi Silicon Carbide (SiC) Solutions in Upcoming Webinar

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting onsemi Silicon Carbide (SiC) Solutions in a recently-launched campaign.

In the 30-minute webinar, attendees will discover:

– Why SiC will dominate the Power Semiconductor market from now onwards

– Why SiC brings a high degree of efficiency to designs vs traditional Silicon (Si) solutions

– Why onsemi is a key player in the SiC space and the advantages customers will realise by choosing their solutions

– When SiC will be commercially competitive over traditional Si-Technologies applied in MOSFETs/IGBTs

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/events/onsemi-silicon-carbide-webinar.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 48 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###