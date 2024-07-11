Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stealth Drone Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stealth drone market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense markets. The global stealth drone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of drones in military operations and increasing investment in next-gen UAVs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in stealth drone market to 2030 by type (rotor wing and fixed wing), application (military, defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rotor wing and fixed wing are the major segments of stealth drone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that rotor wing is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, military is expected to witness the higher growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Mistral Solutions, Lockheed Martin, HTCH, AVIC Hongdu, and Sukhoi are the major suppliers in the stealth drone market.

