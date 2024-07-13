Buildwell Group, Partners Commence Ambitious Row-Home Renovation

Philadelphia, PA, USA, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Buildwell Group is excited to announce the launch of an extensive six-month renovation project in the heart of Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. In collaboration with Crisco & Frisco Design and Fama Okto Studio, this project will transform a historic three-story brick-row home into a luxuriously refined residence, setting a new benchmark for upscale urban living in the Pine Street neighborhood.

Project Highlights

This comprehensive makeover includes:

Complete Gut and Renovation: Stripping the interiors to create a fresh, modern foundation.

New HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Systems: Upgrading the home’s infrastructure to meet modern standards.

Custom Kitchen and Bathrooms: Featuring bespoke kitchen cabinets by Village Handcrafted, four full bathrooms, and one powder room.

Space Redesign and Relocation of Walls: Optimizing the layout for a more functional and aesthetic living space.

Grand Interior Features: Installing 8-foot interior doors and luxurious finishes throughout, from fixtures to door knobs.

Deck and Exterior Upgrades: Updating three deck patios and adding exterior French doors for enhanced outdoor living.

This transformation is scheduled for a 6-month timeline. The current phase focuses on the transition from demolition to rough framing.

A Family Driven Endeavor

At the heart of this project is the McStravick family, leading with expertise and dedication:

Connor and Cindy McStravick: The husband-and-wife team manages the project with precision, ensuring every detail meets Buildwell Group’s high standards.

Sean McStravick: Connor’s father, who emigrated from Ireland in search of a better life, is the on-site superintendent and brings decades of carpentry expertise to the project.

Marty Overline: A close family friend and chief operating officer, Marty provides strategic oversight, contributing to the seamless execution of the project.

“Working together as a family on our largest and most luxurious renovation yet is incredibly rewarding. My father’s journey from Ireland to building a legacy here in the U.S. is a true testament to hard work and dedication,” added Connor.

About Buildwell Group

Buildwell Group is dedicated to transforming spaces with precision and craftsmanship. Known for its tagline, “Buildwell or not at all,” the company prides itself on delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations. Its projects are a testament to its commitment to quality, innovation, and integrity in the field of home renovation.

Stay Updated

Follow our Pine Street Renovation Blog for continuous updates on this exciting project. We will share insights, progress photos, and behind-the-scenes looks at how the Buildwell Group and its partners bring this incredible vision to life.

Media Contact:

Robert Mizia

Public Relations Manager

The Buildwell Group

Email: info@thebuildwellgroup.com

Phone: (215) 709-9900