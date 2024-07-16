Global Ureteral Stent Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 616.8 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.4%

The global ureteral stent market is on a trajectory for substantial growth, with projections indicating a remarkable rise from USD 385.9 Million in 2022 to an estimated USD 616.8 Million by 2032. This surge underscores a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Ureteral stents, consisting of fine plastic tubes engineered to facilitate urine flow through obstructed ureters, are experiencing escalating demand fueled by a spectrum of urinary tract disorders. These conditions necessitate interventions to restore normal urinary function, thereby propelling the growth of the ureteral stent market.

The adoption of ureteral stents is gaining momentum, owing to their efficacy in alleviating urinary blockages through a minimally invasive procedure known as ureteral stenting. Positioned within the ureters, these devices ensure unimpeded urine flow by bridging the gap between the kidney and the urinary bladder.

Crucially, technological advancements in interface platforms tailored for stent case management and patient safety are further catalyzing market expansion. These innovative solutions, catering to the needs of both healthcare providers and patients, are set to drive the demand for ureteral stents in the coming years.

“The growing prevalence of urinary tract disorders underscores the significance of ureteral stents as indispensable medical devices,” commented FMI. “With ongoing advancements in technology and a burgeoning demand for minimally invasive interventions, the ureteral stent market is poised for remarkable growth.”

As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders within the ureteral stent market are primed to capitalize on emerging opportunities, driving innovation and enhancing patient outcomes.

Ureteral Stent Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers:

Increasing Urological Procedures : The rise in the number of urological procedures is a significant driver for the ureteral stent market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and an expanding elderly population contribute to this increase.

The rise in the number of urological procedures is a significant driver for the ureteral stent market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and an expanding elderly population contribute to this increase. Demographic Factors : Factors like poor dietary habits, low fluid intake, increasing obesity levels, and a rising caseload of metabolic disorders contribute to the growth of the market by necessitating more urological interventions.

Factors like poor dietary habits, low fluid intake, increasing obesity levels, and a rising caseload of metabolic disorders contribute to the growth of the market by necessitating more urological interventions. Technological Advancements : Advancements in stent composition materials, such as those aimed at minimizing patient discomfort, as well as innovations in mesh stent design and construction, contribute positively to market growth by enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Advancements in stent composition materials, such as those aimed at minimizing patient discomfort, as well as innovations in mesh stent design and construction, contribute positively to market growth by enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction. Smartphone Applications: The availability of innovative smartphone applications for stent case management and patient safety has boosted market growth. These applications provide useful tools for both physicians and patients, improving overall care and management of ureteral stent cases.

Restraints:

Complex Procedure : The complexity of stent placement procedures poses a significant restraint to market growth. This complexity can lead to challenges in adoption and utilization, particularly in regions with limited access to skilled surgeons and healthcare facilities.

The complexity of stent placement procedures poses a significant restraint to market growth. This complexity can lead to challenges in adoption and utilization, particularly in regions with limited access to skilled surgeons and healthcare facilities. Lack of Skilled Surgeons : A shortage of skilled surgeons specialized in ureteral stent placement and management acts as a restraint to market growth. This limitation can hinder the adoption of stent procedures and affect patient access to adequate care.

A shortage of skilled surgeons specialized in ureteral stent placement and management acts as a restraint to market growth. This limitation can hinder the adoption of stent procedures and affect patient access to adequate care. Complications and Discomfort: Complications following stent removal, as well as discomfort associated with living with a ureteral stent, are major restraints for market growth. Side effects such as increased frequency and urgency of urination can impact patient satisfaction and adherence to treatment.

Overall, while factors such as increasing urological procedures and technological advancements drive the growth of the ureteral stent market, challenges such as procedural complexity, shortage of skilled surgeons, and patient discomfort pose significant barriers to its expansion.

Key Companies Profiled:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

BD

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Ureteral Stent Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Open end stents

Closed end stents

Double pigtail stents

Multiloop stents

Based on the composition material, the global ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Polyurethane stents

Silicone stents

Hydrogel stents

Plastic stents

Metal stents

Coated Stents

Based on the application, the ureteral stent market is segmented into:

Lithotripsy

Ureterorenoscopy

Schistosomiasis

Based on the end user, ureteral stent market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Gastrointestinal surgery clinics

