Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0 Brings Major Upgrades and New Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem has officially released Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0. The new version not only brings major upgrades to convert, download video and rip DVD, but also integrates new modules to compress and edit videos.

Cisdem Video Converter is an all-in-one video conversion solution that helps users to convert between all media formats, rip DVDs and download online videos. “Version 3.0 for Windows is a major update,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager.

“In the Convert module, we now cover more new video & audio formats and encoders as well as output presets to meet all users’ needs. The Rip module now supports Blu-ray Disc, including 1080p and 4K HD movies. The Downloader now supports downloading live streams, private videos and subtitles,” he added, “on top of these updates, we’ve added two new modules for video compression and easy video editing. Of course we have improved the UI to make it more friendly and enhanced GPU hardware acceleration to ensure faster encoding speed.”

What’s New in Version 3.0:

Newly added Blu-ray ripper, Video Compress and Video Edit modules.

Optimized video downloader, newly support downloading live streams, videos that needs to be registered and downloading subtitles.

UI Optimized.

Newly support output formats, like APE, SWF, M2TS, MXF,etc.

Enhanced conversion speed and stability.

Fixed some bugs.

Main Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows:

Convert video and audio files

Convert media files to any video and audio format with various encoders. It also offers 300+ output presets for all digital devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, etc. and web platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Rip DVD and Blu-ray discs to digital formats

Decrypt DVD and Blu-ray protection schemes such as CSS, AACS and BD+, and convert movie disk, DVD/BDMV folder and ISO image to any desired formats.

Download videos from almost any website

Enable users to download videos, live streams and music from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and over 1,000 other sites. It supports format selection and video quality options up to 8K.

Compress video file without losing quality

Compress video and audio files effortlessly by specifying a target size. Users can reduce file size by 90% without sacrificing quality for better sending, uploading and other purposes. Real-time preview and format configuration are also supported.

Perform video editing tasks easily

After importing the source file, users can quickly trim, crop and rotate the video, also add watermark, visual effects and video chapters, apply embedded or external subtitles, and adjust volume.

Batch processing without limits

Can batch convert and compress media files, download multiple videos and playlists at once, saving valuable time and effort.

Custom format settings

Allow advanced users to configure video and audio codecs, quality, resolution, bitrate and more for the output format.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 3.0.0 can be downloaded from https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.exe. And one can buy the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-windows/buy.html, the price for lifetime license for 1 PC is $69.99 with free lifetime upgrades. To know more about Cisdem Video Converter, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a popular software company focused on developing multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers and mobile phones. This company has been dedicated to creating high performance software and considerate customer service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.