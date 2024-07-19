CMR Institute’s Board of Directors Welcomes New Board Member

Roanoke, VA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — CMR Institute’s Board of Directors recently voted in a new board member, Deepak Mittal, CEO of NextGen Invent Corporation, a leading global AI and technology services company. Mr. Mittal chairs the Healthcare Committee of the Columbia Business School Alumni Club of New York and is a member of the Steering Committee of The Women’s Edge, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Awards.

“On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Deepak to the CMR Institute Board of Directors. His experience in driving innovation and leading AI, IoT, AR, Data Analytics and Blockchain technologies will strengthen our ability to support CMR Institute’s mission of advancing knowledge to enhance healthcare,” said Dr. Barbara Lockee, Chair of CMR’s Board of Directors.

Throughout his entrepreneurial career, Mr. Mittal has served on the board of directors for several companies, and he also acts as a technology advisor to start-ups. Mr. Mittal specializes in evaluating new product ideas, devising product and technology strategies, transforming organizations into insights-driven entities, and structuring strategic partnerships. Mr. Mittal has managed and launched various products/initiatives in the healthcare, supply-chain, insurance, and finance sectors for companies such as Beverly Healthcare, Datavant, Wal-Mart, JP Morgan Chase, and Fidelity Investments. He has an MBA from Columbia Business School and an M.S. in Industrial Management Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors of CMR Institute during this pivotal time as we embrace the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. In the spirit of rethinking conventional boundaries and with a commitment to innovation centered around customer needs, I look forward to contributing to setting new standards in learning and ultimately improving patient lives worldwide,” said Mr. Mittal.

About CMR Institute

CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization whose mission is to enhance healthcare by providing innovative and effective learning solutions that increase knowledge and drive performance for life science professionals. Our comprehensive training library is updated regularly and vetted by industry-leading healthcare experts to ensure our learners are empowered with expertise and credibility to improve the healthcare industry, both today and the ever-changing tomorrow.