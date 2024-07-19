Find Luxury Off-Campus LSU Student Apartments at Ion Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge, the premier destination for luxury off-campus LSU student apartments, announces its grand opening, offering unparalleled living experiences designed specifically for students. Located just minutes from Louisiana State University (LSU), Ion Baton Rouge provides convenient access to campus while offering a retreat-like atmosphere.

Situated in the vibrant heart of Baton Rouge, Ion Baton Rouge boasts modern and spacious apartments tailored to student needs. Each unit features contemporary furnishings, high-speed internet, and fully equipped kitchens, ensuring comfort and convenience. With floor plans ranging from studios to multi-bedroom layouts, students can choose accommodations that suit their lifestyle and study preferences.

In addition to exceptional apartment features, Ion Baton Rouge offers a wealth of community amenities. Students can unwind in the resort-style pool, stay fit in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or collaborate in the study lounges and computer labs. The community also features social spaces for gatherings and events, fostering a vibrant and engaging environment for residents.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Ion Baton Rouge’s student apartments, please contact their leasing office at (985) 304-5379.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is dedicated to providing students at Louisiana State University with a premium off-campus living experience. With modern amenities, convenient location, and a focus on community, Ion Baton Rouge ensures that students have everything they need for a successful academic and personal life. For more information, visit ionbatonrouge.com.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge

Address: 740 W Chimes Street

City: Baton Rouge

State: Louisiana

Zip Code: 70802

Telephone Number: (985) 304-5379