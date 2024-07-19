Find Luxury Off-Campus LSU Student Apartments at Ion Baton Rouge

Posted on 2024-07-19 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Baton Rouge, LA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge, the premier destination for luxury off-campus LSU student apartments, announces its grand opening, offering unparalleled living experiences designed specifically for students. Located just minutes from Louisiana State University (LSU), Ion Baton Rouge provides convenient access to campus while offering a retreat-like atmosphere.

Situated in the vibrant heart of Baton Rouge, Ion Baton Rouge boasts modern and spacious apartments tailored to student needs. Each unit features contemporary furnishings, high-speed internet, and fully equipped kitchens, ensuring comfort and convenience. With floor plans ranging from studios to multi-bedroom layouts, students can choose accommodations that suit their lifestyle and study preferences.

In addition to exceptional apartment features, Ion Baton Rouge offers a wealth of community amenities. Students can unwind in the resort-style pool, stay fit in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or collaborate in the study lounges and computer labs. The community also features social spaces for gatherings and events, fostering a vibrant and engaging environment for residents.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Ion Baton Rouge’s student apartments, please contact their leasing office at (985) 304-5379.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is dedicated to providing students at Louisiana State University with a premium off-campus living experience. With modern amenities, convenient location, and a focus on community, Ion Baton Rouge ensures that students have everything they need for a successful academic and personal life. For more information, visit ionbatonrouge.com.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge
Address: 740 W Chimes Street
City: Baton Rouge
State: Louisiana
Zip Code: 70802
Telephone Number: (985) 304-5379

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution