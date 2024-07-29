Monmouth County’s EZ Ride Program Hits Over 1,000 Monthly Rides Powered by QRyde Technology

Monmouth County, New Jersey, 2024-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — EZ Ride, New Jersey’s premier public-private transportation management association, celebrates a landmark achievement in its Ryde4Life program. Thanks to the innovative QRyde software technology developed by HBSS Connect Corp, the Ryde4Life program has surpassed 1,000 rides per month in Monmouth County.

Since its inception, EZ Ride’s Ryde4Life has been a beacon of change, enhancing mobility for older adults and individuals with disabilities by connecting them with ride-hailing services such as Lyft, Uber, and local taxis. This program is supported by both public and private sectors, and collaborates with local entities to provide affordable, reliable transportation solutions.

HBSS’ QRyde cloud-based software has been instrumental to the success of the Ryde4Life program,

evidenced by the noted substantial growth in rides including a 259.54% surge from 2022 to 2023, and increasing from 13,989 rides in 2018 to 100,313 in 2023. This rise in monthly rides demonstrates the growing need for dependable transportation services, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The QRyde Communities platform has revolutionized EZ Ride’s operations, significantly enhancing its service offerings and efficiency. By integrating QRyde’s intuitive booking system, EZ Ride now provides more timely, reliable rides. The robust reporting and analytics capabilities empower EZ Ride to optimize resources and improve service delivery. This partnership has transformed EZ Ride into a more accessible and efficient transit option, elevating the user experience, and solidifying its position in the community.

Key features of QRyde technology include:

• Role-Based Access Control: Tailors system access ensuring operational integrity.

• Data Security and Compliance: Guards sensitive information with stringent compliance to

regulations including HIPAA, backed by transparent data encryption.

• Responsive Web Application: Provides a seamless interface for users to manage their profiles and

rides with enhanced security through multi-factor authentication.

• Financial Management and Reporting: Facilitates precise financial oversight with comprehensive

reporting tools, essential for maintaining accountability.

In addition to its success in the United States, HBSS’ QRyde technology also powers services in Canada under the brand QRydeNation. This expansion further demonstrates the adaptability and scalability of QRyde solutions in enhancing transportation networks across North America.

About EZ Ride: EZ Ride is New Jersey’s largest public-private non-profit transportation management association, dedicated to forging community-based mobility solutions that promote sustainable transportation and cater to the underserved. For more information about EZ Ride please visit www.ezride.org – for more information about the Ryde4Life program click on the following link: https://ezride.org/transportation/senior-transportation/.

About HBSS, QRyde, and QRydeNation: HBSS Connect Corp., headquartered in Lowell, MA, is focused on providing public transit, paratransit, NEMT, and microtransit software solutions. For more information about HBSS and its QRyde software please visit qryde.com or contact info@qryde.com. For additional information about QRydeNation visit QRydeNation.

