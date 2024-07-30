Menopause Treatment Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1,308.00 Million by 2034 at a 5.6% of CAGR

The menopause treatment market is on track for substantial growth, with an updated forecast valuing the market at USD 758.5 million in 2024. Driven by evolving trends and increasing mainstream acceptance of menopause treatments, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 1,308.00 million by 2034. This projection indicates a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the forecast period.

As awareness and demand for effective menopause solutions continue to rise, the market for related products is set to grow. Factors contributing to this growth include increased recognition of menopause-related health issues and a broader range of treatment options becoming available to women.

In addition, more and more people are becoming aware of the menopause and the wide range of symptoms it can cause. In the end, this benefits the market because it enables women to receive the treatment and remedies they require to manage these problems. The market for menopausal therapy substitutes is predicted to grow as more women become aware of the condition.

Key Takeaways:

The global menopause treatment market is expected to reach US$1.31 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from its 2024 valuation of US$758.5 million.

Rising demand for personalized treatment options is a key growth driver, as women seek solutions tailored to their unique menopausal experiences.

Increased awareness of menopause and its symptoms is prompting more women to seek treatment, propelling market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Several menopause treatment providers dominate the competitive landscape, propelling developments and determining the market shift. Renowned pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Bayers AG, and Pfizer, Inc. are at the vanguard. These menopause treatment providers’ comprehensive expertise and resources make them essential for market growth.

The prominent menopause treatment vendors comprise Novo Nordisk, Ascend Therapeutics, Mylan N.V. [Viatris], Cipla, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., each bringing their diverse strengths and product portfolio. Emerging menopause treatment creators like MenoGeniX, Perrigo Pharma International D.A.C., Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC, EndoCeutics, Inc., and Radius Health, Inc. bring innovation and modernization to the competitive landscape.

Top Menopause Treatment Providers:

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Bayers AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Ascend Therapeutics

Mylan N.V. [Viatris]

Cipla, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MenoGeniX

Perrigo Pharma International D.A.C.

Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC

EndoCeutics, Inc.

Radius Health, Inc.

Key Segments

By Product:

Hormone Therapy Combination Tibolone Progestin-only Medicines Estrogen-only Medicines

Non-Hormonal Therapy Gabapentinoids Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI) Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI) Others



By Route of Administration:

Topical

Injectable

Oral

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

