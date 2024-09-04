Sustainability in the Medical Plastics Market: Eco-Friendly Solutions

Medical Plastics Industry Overview

The global medical plastics market size was estimated at USD 52.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.This growth can be attributed to the development of advanced plastics and plastic composites used in medical components such as catheters, surgical instrument handles, and syringes. The demand for medical device packaging is likely to be driven by a rise in demand for in-house and advanced medical devices. Plastics including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polycarbonate are increasingly being utilized for the manufacturing of medical devices. The growth of home healthcare due to its low costs compared to hospital care and intensive care has resulted in a rise in demand for medical devices.

According to the latest U.S. census, 16.8% of the U.S. population is over the age of 65 years and this number is anticipated to reach 74 million by 2030. People aged over 85 need the most care and their population is growing rapidly. In March 2021, the U.S. President, Joe Biden, proposed spending USD 400 billion on Medicaid over eight years to fund at-home care for elderly and disabled people as well as increase the wages of caregivers.

In the U.S., the frequent increment in costs and reduced margins have severely impacted healthcare providers and health plans. This compelled the government to ensure a significant transformation of healthcare funding and insurance coverage segments in the country through the introduction of ACA and Medicaid.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made in-home care more appealing than nursing home facilities as home care reduces healthcare costs and is more convenient for patients. According to Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC), it costs about USD 26,000 a year for home care compared to USD 90,000 a year for a nursing home. Increasing investment in healthcare by the government and rising preference for home care are expected to drive the medical plastics market in the U.S. over the forecast period.

The presence of key manufacturers such as Dow, Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., and DuPont can be regarded as one of the major factors driving the market for medical plastics in the country.

Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical plastic market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

• Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

• Polyethersulfone (PES)

• Polyethylenimine (PEI)

• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

• Others

Medical Plastics Process Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Extrusion

• Injection Molding

• Blow Molding

• Other

Medical Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Medical Device Packaging

• Medical Components

• Orthopedic Implant Packaging

• Orthopedic Soft Goods

• Wound Care

• Cleanroom Supplies

• BioPharm Devices

• Mobility Aids

• Sterilization and Infection Prevention

• Tooth Implants

• Denture Base Material

• Other Implants

• Others

Medical Plastics Region Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Netherland

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Key Companies profiled:

• Röchling SE & Co. KG

• Nolato AB

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• SABIC

• Orthoplastics Ltd

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Celanese Corporation

• Dow, Inc.

• Tekni-Plex, Inc.

• Solvay S.A.

• HMC Polymers Company Limited

• ARAN BIOMEDICAL TEORANTA

• Trelleborg Group

• Avantor, Inc.

• Trinseo

• Evonik Industries AG

Key Medical Plastics Company Insights

• In November 2022, Celanese Corporation announced the acquisition of DuPont’s Mobility & Material (M&M) business for USD 11 billion. This strategic move enables Celanese to expand its global reach and enhance its offerings in the environmental sector, particularly in sustainable transportation.

Recent Developments

• In June 2023, SABIC acquired Clariant’s 50% stake in Scientific Design, a renowned catalysis leader. This acquisition bolstered the non-cyclical, technology-driven business and brought it closer to becoming a leading global specialist.