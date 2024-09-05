Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Set to Reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2033, with 8% CAGR Growth

The global passenger boarding bridge market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2033. In 2023, the market is valued at USD 2.05 billion, with projections to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2033, according to an analysis report by FMI.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of air travel and a shift by air service providers towards luxury travel options, leading to a rise in demand for glass passenger boarding bridges. The expansion of large aircraft fleets and new airport construction projects are also contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

Despite these positive trends, the market faces challenges, such as increased investment in airside infrastructure by airport operators and concerns about security, which could slow the adoption of automated boarding bridges. Additionally, advancements in materials have extended the life cycle of boarding bridges, potentially limiting the frequency of new purchases.

However, the growing trend toward airport automation is driving demand for boarding bridges with hydraulic elevation systems, which are seen as more efficient than traditional models. Moreover, the preference for eco-friendly solutions, such as boarding bridges made from biodegradable materials, is gaining momentum as airports aim to reduce pollution. Leading manufacturers are focusing on these innovations to broaden their customer base and strengthen their market position.