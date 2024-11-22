3D Printing Plastics Market Dynamics: Understanding Consumer Preferences and Trends

The global 3D printing plastics market size is expected to reach USD 4.39 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to witness substantial growth due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as medical, automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods. Properties such as clarity in the image, high durability, high impact resistance, excellent UV and temperature resistant, sliding friction, high chemical resistance, rigidity, and dimensional stability are significantly fueling the demand for 3D printing plastics in the above-mentioned end-use industries across the globe.

3D printed products assist significantly in attaining economies of scale through the consumption of lesser lead time, reduced costs, and mitigated risks. 3D plastics also allow easier customization as per the consumers’ needs. Thus, attracting favorable government regulations across various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and consumer goods. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The medical end-use segment in the region is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the increasing applications of 3D plastics in prototyping, custom orthodontic implants, prosthetics, medical instruments, and others.

Moreover, the rising demand for high-quality medical instruments and components from hospitals in major economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the medical industry. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia is creating a high demand for 3D printing plastics, especially in face shields, 3D printed masks, and filter cover applications. Thus, the rising positive cases in the region are projected to significantly boost the market growth.

Based on type, the photopolymers segment led the market with a revenue share of 58.4% in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for high-precision manufacturing in industries like dental, jewelry, and electronics.

Based on form, the filament segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 71.4% in 2024, driven by the increasing accessibility of desktop 3D printers. As more individuals, small businesses, and educational institutions adopt affordable 3D printing technology, the demand for versatile and user-friendly filaments like PLA (polylactic acid), ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), and nylon has surged.

Based on end use, the medical segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 48.91% in 2023. The increasing demand for personalized medical devices and implants is a key driver for the use of 3D printing plastics in the medical industry.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastics market based on type, form, end-use, and region:

3D Printing Plastics Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic Acid

Others

3D Printing Plastics Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Filament

Ink

Powder

3D Printing Plastics End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Medical Prosthetics & implants Surgical Instruments Others

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

3D Printing Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



