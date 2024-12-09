CHETU EXPANDS TAMPA PRESENCE WITH NEW SALES OFFICE LOCATION

Sunrise, FL, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading global provider of software solutions and support services, today announced the relocation of its Brandon sales office to a larger location at Tampa’s Eastpointe Center. The move is in response to the company’s significant growth and increasing demand in the Tampa Bay area.

Chetu’s new Tampa sales office is located at Eastpointe Center, 3802 Corporex Park Drive,

Suite 160, just minutes from Downtown Tampa and the Tampa International Airport.

“Our new office reflects Chetu’s commitment to providing our team members with the best possible work environment,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “This centrally located space offers greater accessibility for our employees and clients while providing ample room for our continued expansion in the growing tech community in Tampa and northern Florida.”

Strategically positioned within the I-4 Tampa Bay corridor, the new office has 5,310 square feet, almost three times the size of the former location.

“We are confident that this move will further strengthen our presence in the Tampa Bay area and enable us to better serve our growing clientele,” added Bansal. “The new office provides a dynamic and collaborative workspace that will support our expanding team’s continued success.”

For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282