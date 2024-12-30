U.K. Wearable Medical Devices Market 2030: The Shift Towards Telehealth Solutions

UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth & Trends

The UK wearable medical devices market is anticipated to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The continuous research and innovation, increase in the usage of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, significant opportunities held by technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, increased focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle contribute to propel the market scope.

Concerns about the increasing rates of death and the frequency of chronic illnesses are driving healthcare practitioners to prioritize individualized treatment, especially via ongoing remote patient monitoring. Due to its many benefits, wearable medical devices-which may be worn continuously without interfering with daily activities are becoming more popular. An increase in the demand for these devices is anticipated over the projected period.

Furthermore, the development of smaller and powerful sensors and processors has made it possible to create wearable medical devices that are more accurate and affordable. This has led to a proliferation of new devices and applications, many of which are still in the experimental phase but hold great promise for the future of healthcare.

UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the diagnostic devices segment dominated the product segment with more than 60% share in 2023 owing to increase in prevalence of neurological disorders

Based on application, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on site, the clip/strap/bracelet segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2023. The uses of these bracelet segments include the measurement of blood pressure, oxygen concentration as well as tracking physical activity and sleep patterns

Based on grade type, the consumer-grade wearable medical devices held the majority share in 2023 due to their user-friendly features and emphasis on tracking personal fitness and health

Some of the key players operating in UK wearable medical devices market include KoninklijkePhilips N.V.; Fitbit; Garmin; Covidien (Medtronic); Withings; Everist Genomics; among others. In June 2020, Garmin acquired FirstBeat Analytics, a provider of physiological analytics for health and fitness in order to expand its share in the corresponding market.

UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the UK wearable medical devices market on the basis of product, site, application, grade type, and distribution channel:

UK Wearable Medical Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostic Device

Therapeutic Devices

UK Wearable Medical Devices Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Handheld

Headband

Strap, Clip, Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

UK Wearable Medical Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

UK Wearable Medical Devices Grade Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Consumer-grade Wearable Medical Devices

Clinical Wearable Medical Devices

UK Wearable Medical Devices Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmacies

Online Channels

Hypermarkets

