Next Generation Computing Market 2030: Insights into the BFSI Sector’s Digital Evolution

Next Generation Computing Market Growth & Trends

The global next generation computing market is expected to reach USD 451.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for next-gen computing is likely to grow owing to the rising need for highly-efficient computing technologies for managing complex workloads. Moreover, growing R&D activities in technology companies are driving industry growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the industry. Businesses across industries accelerated digital transformation to adapt to uncertain conditions and remain competitive in their respective markets.

Next-gen computing technologies, such as high-performance computing and edge computing, offer solutions for complex problems and manage large workloads. Moreover, businesses accelerated cloud adoption, which aided industry growth. Industry players offer solutions, such as hardware, software, and services, to various end-use industries, such as retail, IT & telecom, and manufacturing. Moreover, companies are investing in the R&D of next-gen computing technologies, such as quantum computing. For instance, in May 2021, Google opened a new data center and R&D laboratory in California, U.S., to host quantum computers. The company had earlier announced plans to develop a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2029.

In January 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. announced the launch of 30 new products, including 20 AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, five AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), and three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs. The company aimed to provide customers with innovative products and continue development in high-performance computing in the Personal Computer (PC) market and aimed to develop a system to revolutionize computing with this expansion. North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period due to the high R&D expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to developing technology infrastructure.

Next Generation Computing Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment held the largest revenue share of 50.1% in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency and data management.

The cloud computing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Advantages offered by cloud computing, such as cost efficiency, flexibility, and security, contribute to segment growth.

The on-premises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The growth is driven by organizations’ increasing demand for enhanced data security and control over their computing environments.

The large-size enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Large enterprises across industries are adopting these technologies to improve their operations and offerings.

The BFSI segment accounted for a significant revenue in 2024. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will enable hyper-personalized customer experiences and improve risk management through advanced analytics.

Next Generation Computing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the next generation computing market on the basis of on component, type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Next Generation Computing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Next Generation Computing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

High-Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Others

Next Generation Computing Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Next Generation Computing Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Size Enterprises

Next Generation Computing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Next Generation Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



