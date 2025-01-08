Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized by Healthgrades

Ontario, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that its hospitals have achieved numerous accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades, one of the most trusted sources by Americans for the best hospitals and physicians with awards solely based on quality and patient outcomes. This rating season, Prime Healthcare’s hospitals received more than 150 awards that include “America’s 100 Best by Specialty,” Specialty Excellence Awards and Five-Star Awards.

Prime Healthcare, a physician-founded and physician-led health system, is nationally recognized for its mission of saving and revitalizing hospitals in urban and rural markets, ensuring access to high quality care for communities through its 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient centers in 14 states.

“Healthgrades commends Prime Healthcare and its hospitals for their clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Your leadership, expertise, and unwavering dedication to clinical excellence set a high mark for specialty care nationwide.”

The achievements of Prime Healthcare’s hospitals are based solely on what matters most – patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.

“Prime Healthcare is committed to delivering compassionate, exceptional care to all our patients,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “Receiving these awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our caregivers to provide safe, high-quality care. We extend our gratitude to our hospital leaders and teams for putting patients first and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

“Prime Healthcare’s unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, quality care and improving health outcomes makes a significant difference in the patients and communities that we are privileged to serve. These awards are a testament of our commitment to provide the highest level of safe, trusted care in the nation,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare.

In addition to the national recognitions received, several Prime Healthcare hospitals ranked among the top five hospitals in their respective states in various specialties:

East Liverpool City Hospital, in East Liverpool, Ohio, ranked third in Ohio for Pulmonary Care

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri ranked third in Missouri for Pulmonary Care

St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri ranked third in Missouri for Orthopedic Surgery

Garden City Hospital in Garden City, Michigan ranked fifth in Michigan for Gastrointestinal Care

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.*

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only, view the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

# # #

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.2 million patient visits annually. Fourteen of the hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Prime is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 45,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.