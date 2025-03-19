MSys Technologies Earns Spotlight at Forbes Select 200 India 2024 Awards

Chennai, India, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — MSys Technologies, a leading software product engineering and digital transformation services company, has been recognized as one of the Select 200 companies with global business potential. This recognition highlights MSys Technologies’ excellence in combining the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), with its core Product Engineering services.

MSys Technologies is at the forefront of transforming global business by leveraging AI, cloud computing, and IoT to drive digital transformation across industries. Through its innovative CoEs and Global Capability Centers (GCC), MSys is transforming global business by delivering advanced digital solutions. These CoEs and centers are innovation hubs, housing specialized teams with expertise across various technologies. MSys is driving global business growth, ensuring companies stay competitive in an increasingly interconnected and tech-driven world.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, at MSys Technologies, said

“MSys Technologies’ journey to Forbes Select 200 reflects our focus on innovation, client-centricity, and impactful digital solutions for global enterprises. Our vision is to scale globally by advancing AI-driven automation and secure, future-ready architectures for enterprise success.”

Forbes India, D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit [DGEMS] is a one-of-a-kind global summit recognizing entrepreneurial excellence. The DGEMS forum creates a unique platform for companies with globally scalable offerings to connect and collaborate. The Summit aims to facilitate a borderless ecosystem for the newly-minted eXtrepreneurs through sessions with global thought leaders and interactive activities facilitating a global network.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies revolutionizes tech solutions for Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley ISVs, delivering high-impact, AI-powered software innovations that address complex technology challenges. From digital transformation to system optimization, MSys empowers businesses to thrive, stay ahead, and drive success with scalable, cutting-edge solutions in a fast-paced digital world.

