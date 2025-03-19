Future Electronics Congratulates Adonis Rehel on 25-Year Work Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is proud to recognize Adonis Rehel for her 25 years of exceptional service. Adonis’s journey with Future began in the Distribution department, where she quickly made her mark, later stepping into a team leader role. Over the years, she has become a valued member of the team, known for her positivity, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Reflecting on her career, Adonis shared, “I can honestly say these 25 years have passed in a minute. I’ve had the pleasure of working with so many amazing people and have been fortunate to receive great training along the way.”

Before joining Future Electronics, Adonis owned an ironworks construction company and earned her real estate license, which showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and versatility. She has also received a Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University.

Outside of working at Future Electronics, Adonis finds joy in her passions for baking and cooking, often experimenting with recipes and hosting gatherings in her “happy place”—her kitchen. She also loves traveling to Europe, gardening, decorating, tackling renovation projects and fostering abandoned animals. Adonis is the proud mother of three children and grandmother to six, who she describes as “the highlight of [her] life.”

Adonis carries a meaningful quote from her father that has guided her through life: “Today’s choices—don’t let them be tomorrow’s regrets. Choose wisely!”

Future Electronics celebrates Adonis Rehel’s remarkable journey, recognizing her contributions not only to the company’s success but also to its vibrant workplace culture. Her story is a testament to the opportunities for growth and the enduring relationships that make Future Electronics a great place to work.

