GD Supplies Start Selling Bitmain Antminer Miners in the USA

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — GD Supplies has started selling its new Bitmain Antminer miners in the USA. This announcement is a great opportunity for mining enthusiasts who want to start their mining with powerful Bitmain machines. The company offers its latest Bitmain Antminer models, such as Bitmain Antminer S19 J Pro, Bitmain Antminer KA3, Bitmain Antmienr K7, and many others at competitive prices. Now, mining lovers in the USA can directly receive the Bitmain Antminer products from GD Supplies.

The best Bitmain mining machines that GD Supplies sells in the USA have many advantages. The company focuses on delivering its top Bitmain products to different parts of the USA. These state-of-the-art machines are beneficial for both small and large-scale mining operations. The powerful models enable mining professionals to mine their favourite coins. You can mine your Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, and other similar coins using custom Bitmain miners.

The CEO of GD Supplies said, “We have launched our Bitmain mining hardware models in the USA. Being one of the best suppliers in the world, we want to show our professionalism and commitment by offering our highest-quality Bitmain models in the USA. We have an in-depth strategy to sell our products to each corner of the country. We want to provide our dedicated solution to those who want custom ASIC miners for their coins.’’

Next, he added, “We have a vision to help novice players and let them start their solo mining with the support of our user-friendly products. Those who want to use high-performing miners like Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro, can turn to our store and select the model based on specific requirements. Our entire effort is to help you in your mining so that you can generate more coins and make your mining journey efficient and compelling.”

Bitmain’s range of models operates on different algorithms. They follow different algorithms such as the SHA-256, Scrypt, Kadena and more. That makes their products a versatile option for mining such as mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and other coins. However, each crypto-mining machine works on a single algorithm.

Top Bitmain Antminer Miners that GD Supplies Sells

GD Supplies offers many renowned and powerful mining machines. Here are the top Bitmain mining machines that they sell to their users:

Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro

Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro (100Th) is a powerful Bitmain miner. This machine is designed for the SHA-256 algorithm. That means it is an ideal solution to mine popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Namecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others. This hardware features a maximum hash rate of 100Th/s while consuming 3050W of power.

You can purchase it to mine Bitcoin and its similar coins. The Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro has four dedicated fans to reduce the machine’s high temperature during heavy operations. The machine has two dedicated advanced cooling systems. Mining lovers who want optimum mining experience can prioritize this machine for their mining journey.

Bitmain Antminer KA3

Bitmain Antminer KA3 (166Th) is a robust ASIC mining solution. This hardware works in the Kadena algorithm, which means it is used to mine Kadena and other similar coins. The machine delivers a maximum hash rate of 166 TH/s while consuming 3154 W of power. This rare blend of features provides a premium mining experience and contributes to earning more coins and rewards. The machine has 4 dedicated mining fans to avoid overheating and make it suitable for long-term mining. This machine is ideal for large-scale operations that want to mine Kadena with efficient energy.

Bitmain Antminer K7

Bitmain Antminer K7 is a popular Bitmain Antminer miner worldwide. This machine is designed for the Eaglesong algorithm, which makes it ideal for targeting CKB (Nervos mining). The Antminer K& is packed with a maximum hash rate of 63.5 th/s while consuming 3080W of power, which results in an energy efficiency of 0.049/GH.

Using this hardware, you can participate in Nervos mining. The machine is ideal for individuals and small and medium industries. It is a helpful crypto-mining machine for professional miners who want a powerful solution. The support of Bitmain Antminer K7 empowers you to resolve complex mathematical problems in your Nervos mining.

Bitmain Antminer HS3

Bitmain Antminer HS3 is a widely known ASIC mining machine. This hardware follows the Handshake algorithm to mine Handshake coins. Armed with reach features and functionalities, the hardware provides dedicated support in mining targeting HNS Handshake mining. The Antminer HS3 delivers a hash rate of 9th/s while consuming 2079W of power. This machine is an ideal solution for hobbyists and small-scale mining operations.

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is a leading supplier of the latest crypto-mining machines in Canada and the United States. With a customer-centric approach, the company has years of experience in providing a range of crypto mining products across the globe. The company offers top-tier products to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others.