Elektrobit provides SDV roadmap at CES 2025, with open source from cloud to cockpit

Hanover, Germany, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Elektrobit today announced it will showcase the latest innovations for accelerating the automotive industry’s transformation toward the software-defined vehicle (SDV) at CES 2025. These include its rapidly expanding line of open-source and virtual development solutions; a new classification system for SDVs that provides carmakers with a roadmap for development; a groundbreaking vehicle that encompasses a software-defined approach (Sony Honda Mobility’s AFEELA); seamless AUTOSAR and Android TM interoperability; new generative AI use cases; and more.

At Elektrobit’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, #3400, attendees will get to experience and learn about these and other innovations:

SDV levels classification: With six levels from zero to five, Elektrobit’s framework outlines the evolutionary stages and provides practical steps for achieving different SDV levels effectively.

CES Innovation Award-winner EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications: Selected as an honoree in Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, the world’s first open-source operating system (OS) solution compliant with automotive functional safety standards delivers significant speed, flexibility and cost savings. The free EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications software development kit (SDK) is available now.

Virtual SDV development environment:Passenger vehicle and truck manufacturers, Tier 1s, and suppliers can seamlessly "shift left" using Elektrobit's cloud-based virtual development, prototyping, testing and validation platform. Scalable and faster than ever, the platform turns bold ideas into production-ready solutions.

Next-gen digital cockpit: Elektrobit’s sleek pillar-to-pillar curved display showcases the future of digital cockpits and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). The virtual software solutions drive efficient development, branding, localization and evolution throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle for an elevated user experience. Integrated partner technologies from Elektrobit’s SDV ecosystem include AMD automotive-grade hardware, Google Android Automotive and Gemini AI, Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for 3D rendering and Here navigation.

New EB corbos Link: Merging the worlds of AUTOSAR and Android, EB corbos Link will be debuted at CES 2025. The first-of-its-kind development solution offers seamless interoperability, while enabling customization and reconfiguration of features and vehicle functions. It allows carmakers to create future-proof next-generation cockpits, agnostic of software and hardware.

In addition to demonstrations at the Elektrobit booth, Elektrobit solutions will be featured throughout the show by an extensive network of partners and consortia that are enabling the future of mobility. Sony Honda Mobility’s AFEELA, which will be on display at LVCC, Central Hall, booth 19904, integrates some of the IVI foundation developed in collaboration with Elektrobit in AFEELA’s digital cockpit. Some of the partners featuring Elektrobit demos at their booths are AWS (LVCC, West Hall, booth 4000), Cognizant (LVCC, West Hall, booth 7430), dSPACE (LVCC, West Hall, booth 4500), Siemens (Siemens PAVE360 Suite at the Fontainebleau Hotel), Sonatus (LVCC, West Hall, booth 4422).

“In a world of challenges, Elektrobit’s goal is to provide solutions that allow established OEMs, industry newcomers and tech leaders alike to create future-proof, safe, and secure software-defined mobility,” said Maria Anhalt, CEO of Elektrobit. “We believe that open-source software is the key to bringing code to road in a resource-efficient and speedy manner. Together with our partners, we enable the SDV with open source from cloud to cockpit.”

To learn more or schedule a demonstration with Elektrobit at CES 2025, visit https://www.elektrobit.com/ces2025/.

